Waking up and discovering that all your car tires have been punctured: it happened to at least five residents in the center of Leidschendam. A serial tire puncture has been active there for a month and creates an unsafe feeling in the neighborhood. Punctured tires are not only inconvenient, they can also be quite expensive.
Zed Fasel
Latest update:
10:35
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Tire #puncture #scares #neighborhood #hundreds #euros #damage #expense