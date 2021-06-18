Discussions about tires continued in the two weeks between the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and his arrival at Paul Ricard. The tire failures that occurred on the Baku straight to Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen had given rise to questions about the quality of the Pirelli product and the legitimacy of the pressure management by the teams. Pirelli itself had therefore undertaken an investigation, summarizing the outcome in a press release, the terms of which had initially created even more confusion.

“The causes of the failures in the left rear tires of Red Bull and Aston Martin have been identified. In both cases, the tires show a circumferential rupture on the inner side, a phenomenon that can be traced back to the conditions of use of the same, despite having respected the prescribed starting parameters (minimum pressures and maximum temperature of the electric blankets) “. Mario Isola’s subsequent statements released to the various media present at the Paul Ricard have led to greater clarity about the causes of the subsidence that occurred in Azerbaijan, although some unknowns still remain.

Official, Pirelli: the causes of the Baku punctures identified

As stated in the Pirelli press release, in Baku the tires showed a circumferential break due to the running conditions of the tires. To better understand the dynamics of what happened, it is appropriate to distinguish two important parameters: static pressure and running pressure.

The static inflation pressure is that measured when the car is stationary, while the second is the pressure value reached when the car is in motion, therefore when it is in action along the track. The static value and the running value differ in that the tire heats up on the track, causing the internal gas to expand and thus increase the pressure. Therefore, unless there are anomalies, the running pressure will always be higher than the static pressure measured from standstill. At Paul Ricard, for example, Pirelli expects driving pressures to be at least 1.5 psi higher than static values.

The running pressure is a fundamental parameter, as it must be high enough for the tire to withstand the enormous vertical and lateral loads to which it is subjected in the race. On the contrary, if this is excessively low, stationary energy wave phenomena are triggered in the tire which in the long run can lead to failure. To prevent this from happening, at each Grand Prix, Pirelli makes estimates on the running pressure necessary to avoid structural failures, based on some key parameters of the circuit such as travel speeds and aerodynamic load levels adopted by the teams.

Respect the limits, but not the forecasts

The running pressure it is therefore crucial to guarantee the resistance of the rubber, but it is not imposed by the regulation, while it is possible to impose static pressure values, which however, as we have seen, tends to increase once the car takes to the track. Pirelli therefore defines a minimum limit of static pressure such that, with the subsequent heating of the tire when the car is in action along the track, it is expected that a driving pressure equal to or greater than that necessary to guarantee the integrity of the tire is reached

Teams are forced to comply with static pressure limits, but no limit is defined for the running pressure. The teams therefore implement techniques to exploit this possibility to limit the increase in pressure from the static value to the running value. In fact, the lower the tire pressure, the more yielding it is, increasing the footprint of contact with the ground and adherence, but the probability that stationary wave phenomena are triggered which can lead to the rubber breaking.

Regarding the Baku incidents, when we read that the pressures were lower we are referring to the forecast on the running values ​​and not to the limits on the static pressure, which had been respected. The problem therefore arises from the different strategies for exploiting the tires by the teams, which led to discrepancies between the actual running pressures and Pirelli’s forecasts, which, however, were not imposed values ​​to be respected. The stables are thus exonerated from any accusation of illegal practice, as stated by the same Mario Isola: “It’s not that the teams did anything illegal. But it makes sense that they look for margins to get the best possible performance. During the race, they drove with lower tire pressure than we expected“.

Tire case, Pirelli: “In the race the pressure is lower than expected”

The techniques and strategies of the teams are therefore perfectly legitimate on a legal level, although some perplexities remain in terms of safety, since the safety of the pilots was affected. Even in this field, however, it is difficult to divide the responsibilities between Pirelli for the incorrect forecasts and the teams themselves.

The confirmation of the camber

To prevent collapse of the tire, on the eve of each Grand Prix, Pirelli also determines the maximum angle of EOS camber usable by teams, where the acronym stands for End Of Straight, that is “at the end of the straight”. Already known to several enthusiasts, the camber angle identifies the inclination of the tire with respect to the vertical to the ground. When cornering, the roll of the car body outwards changes the inclination of the wheels due to the suspension kinematics and the camber angle is used to compensate for this variation. The goal is for the external support wheel to be as vertical as possible with respect to the ground when cornering, ensuring a large footprint of contact with the ground and greater grip.

The static camber corresponds to the angle measured when the car is stationary, while the EOS camber is the actual inclination of the wheels at high speeds. In fact, at the end of the straight the aerodynamic load crushes the car body downwards, a movement which, through the suspension, amplifies the inclination of the wheels, altering the camber angle. Although apparently disconnected from the debate on pressures, iCamber played an important role in the Baku subsidence.

On both Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen’s cars, the problem affected the left rear wheel, which theoretically was not the most stressed as most of the corners of the Azerbaijani track rest on the right side. However, although when cornering the outer wheel recovers the initial camber approaching the vertical to the ground, the inner wheel instead increases its inclination due to the kinematics of the suspension. Precisely the high number of left-hand corners in Baku meant that the inner wheels, those on the left side, were on average subject to a greater angle of camber for a longer period of time. In Azerbaijan the left tires therefore worked in conditions more likely to trigger the phenomena of stationary energy waves that can lead to failure., as it actually happened.

The camber values ​​of the teams in Azerbaijan did not show anomalies, but it is interesting to underline the impact of this aspect in the tire failure mechanism. In fact, the conclusion of the investigations, according to which the settlements were to be attributed precisely to the phenomena of standing waves, at the origin of which also the low running pressure contributes.

Tires, FIA directive: 12 ‘pressure-saving’ pages

Countermeasures

Since the French Grand Prix, the Federation has implemented some procedures to ensure more frequent and accurate measurements of static tire pressures, which also affect the use of electric blankets and the heating and cooling of the tires before measurements. The goal is to reduce the inaccuracies on the static pressure values, so as to contain errors on the forecast for the running pressures.

Instead, from 2022 all the cars will be fitted with a standardized sensor calibrated directly by the Federation, so that it will be possible to directly impose limits on running pressures. The hope is that the safety of the pilots will benefit above all.