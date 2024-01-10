In Italy almost half of motorists do not check tire pressure with the recommended frequency of at least once a month. This is according to a survey commissioned by Apollo Tires – an international tire manufacturer. according to which of the 1000 motorists interviewed, 13% say they check their tire pressure every week, 11% once every 15 days and 31% once a month. Worse yet: 21% say they do it once every three months, 11% once every six months and 6% just once a year. Finally, 2% never do it. This is no small matter, as insufficient tire pressure reduces vehicle stability, accelerates tread wear and increases fuel consumption. The tire can also overheat and suffer irreparable damage.

On the contrary, excessive pressure reduces driving comfort and safety since the part in contact with the road surface is smaller. “Ideally, tire pressure should be checked every 14 days or at least once a month and before a long journey,” explains Yves Pouliquen, Group Head of Sales and Marketing at Apollo Tyres. “Drivers should also periodically check the condition of their spare tire to ensure it is in good condition in the event of an emergency, keeping in mind that these tires often need to be inflated to a higher pressure.”

Check the pressure only when the tires are cold

Apollo Tires recommends checking the pressure only when the tires are cold (with the vehicle stationary for at least two hours) and setting the pressure to the level recommended by the vehicle manufacturer. “If you don't have the instruction manual at hand, you can generally find the recommended values ​​on the B-pillar, the center side pillar, next to the driver or inside the fuel tank filler flap,” says Pouliquen. “It is important to remember that front and rear tire pressures are often different, to accommodate the vehicle's curb weight distribution and to allow for any temporary increases in load, for example when carrying more passengers or luggage.”