These are difficult times for Dorna and for credibility of the MotoGP. Last week the indiscretion linked to a Suzuki ready to leave the premier class at the end of 2022 filtered out, a scenario that the following day triggered an official statement from Dorna which reiterated that in light of the contracts in place this is not it would be a decision that Suzuki can take unilaterally.

Suzuki’s future – certainly an important issue and not to be underestimated in terms of championship credibility and consequently the weight given by Hamamatsu in racing in this category – will not be the only issue ‘off-piste‘that will characterize the Le Mans weekend, which is now upon us. Journalist Mat Oxley of Motorsport-Magazinein fact, ‘primed’ by an insider from the paddock of a manufacturer, he published an article explaining that according to the data Francesco Bagnaia – and with him Jorge Martin, Alex Rins and Andrea Dovizioso – raced in Jerez with tire pressure irregular front, or less than the 1.9 bar required by the regulation.

This indiscretion led Ducati Corse General Manager Luigi Dall’Igna to call an extraordinary press conference to offer his version of the facts in the face of the accusations raised by this news. The words of the number one of the Borgo Panigale house are not very edifying on a subject that should be regulated by incontrovertible transparency: “We use different sensors, the system is not fraud-proof – the words of Dall’Igna reported by the German newspaper Speedweek.com – if anyone wants, they can fool the system and change or manipulate the tire pressure value quite easily too. That is why penalties or penalties cannot be imposed if the tire pressure is lower. We are looking for a reliable system to help us measure tire pressure. The current rule has the problem that the pressure depends on whether you are racing in the slipstream or not. So there is still a discussion in MSMA (the organ that encloses all the houses at the start in MotoGP, ed) now on how many laps it is necessary to stay above the minimum value prescribed by Michelin for safety reasons and which laps should be used for surveying. Currently you can take a risk in setting the pressure, but if instead of a race as a leader the rider finds himself caught up in the group, the tire pressure can rise up to the risk of falling “.

Dall’Igna returned the allegations of cheating in Andalusia to the sender: “At Ducati we try to respect the Michelin regulations in all Grand Prix. What if there have been other MotoGP race winners this season where the minimum tire pressure has not been met? Yes. Were they from other brands? Yup“.