The tire problem

The Interlagos Sprint race has heavily rekindled the spotlight on a topic that in reality has never left the debate within the paddock, but which had only partially gone dormant: that of management of tires and their (complex) functioning. At Ferrari it was Charles Leclerc, fifth at the finish line, who blurted out on the radio complaining about the constant invitations to ‘delicacy’ in driving that came to him from the pit wall. However, the Monegasque from the red team was not the only one among the top riders to engage in a sort of duel with his own tyres. George RussellHe came fourth, ‘winning’ the four-way challenge between Ferrari and Mercedes, but his gap to Max Verstappen was very heavy: 25 seconds collected in 24 laps of the race.

And to say that Russell had started very well, taking advantage of Lando Norris’ uncertainties to take momentary second place. The McLaren compatriot, however, then returned the favor and flew away, behind Verstappen, leaving Russell in the clutches of Sergio Perez instead.

Mysterious operation

After also losing position against the second Red Bull driver, the #63 made do, trotting to the finish line and taking home five precious points, especially in terms of the Constructors’ classification. Interviewed by Sky Sports 1 F1 after the race, however, Russell emphasized the little understanding of the evolution of tire degradation.

“I asked a little too much in the early stages – admitted the Mercedes driver – I pushed a little, but I didn’t expect to drop a second per lap. After 4 laps I realized that the pace wasn’t there and it’s a big shame. As always it is difficult to understand how tires work: when they work and when they don’t. In this Sprint it was not easy to understand why they didn’t work. The ‘long’ race will be different, it will be cooler and I hope this works in our favour“, he concluded. In today’s GP Russell will start from eighth position, after being dropped two places due to an impediment committed in qualifying.