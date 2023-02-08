A 29-year-old young man died on January 10, 3 days after being violently stopped by the police.

Tire Nichols’ mother and stepfather, RowVaughn Wells and Rodney Wells, received a standing ovation during Joe Biden’s 2nd annual State of the Union address, held on Capitol Hill on Tuesday night (7.Feb.2023). The young black man was violently murdered by police officers in the city of Memphis (Tennesse). Biden mentioned the episode to ask Congress to pass police reform.

“Imagine having to worry about whether your son or daughter will come home after walking down the street, playing in the park, or just driving in the car.”, Biden said in reference to the police violence that led to Nichols’ death.

“Most of us here have never had to talk to our children like so many black and brown families have had to with their children: if a police officer pulls you over, turn your interior lights on immediately. Don’t take your driver’s license. Keep your hands on the wheel”, added the president.

Tire Nichols, 29, was a driver for the FedEx delivery company. He died on January 10, 3 days after being violently stopped by the police. Videos taken by cameras attached to the agents’ uniforms were released to the public on January 27. In the images, the young man appears to be physically and verbally attacked by 5 police officers, also black.

The case angered the US black community and led to new calls for police reform. Members of CBC (Congressional Black Caucus), group of black congressmen, and Democrats created a reform bill that limits police violence in response to the 2020 murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

While that legislation stalled in Congress, Biden signed an executive order banning federal officers from using chokeholds and restricting pre-trial arrest warrants.

Part of the president’s speech on Tuesday (Feb 7) was an appeal for congressmen to approve the reform. In Biden’s assessment, “more resources to reduce violent crime and firearms crime, more community intervention programs, more investments in housing, education and job training”.

“I know that most police officers are good, honorable and decent people.”, said Biden. “They risk their lives every time they put up that shield [a farda]. But what happened to Tire in Memphis happens all too often.”

