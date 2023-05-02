Leclerc protagonist

In Baku, Ferrari managed to achieve what has so far been by far the best best result of the season: two pole positions conquered, both in the Sprint Race and in the real GP on Sunday, and two podium finishes: a second place in the mini-GP on Saturday and a third place in the ‘main event‘ of the weekend. The all obtained by Charles Leclerc, which once again confirmed its predilection for street circuits and in particular for the very fast layout that winds through the narrow streets of the Azerbaijani capital.

Solid Sainz

The excellent results collected by the Monegasque talent combined with solid placements with points centered by Carlos Sainz – fifth in both the Sprint and the long race – have led many to talk about one small red renaissance, finally able to win the three-way challenge with Aston Martin and Mercedes for the role of second force behind a Red Bull that once again appeared unreachable by the competition. In particular, compared to the previous GPs, Ferrari showed that it struggled less in the second part of the race, managing to don’t go into a tire crisis – historic weakness in recent times for the Cavallino – despite a very long stint on hard tyres.

Truth and appearance

However, not all that glitters is gold for the Prancing Horse. As our Federico Albano had already pointed out in his usual post-race analysisIndeed, the particular characteristics of the Azeri circuit partially ‘distorted’ the reading of the Grand Prix. This interpretation key was also embraced by the former Ferrari engineer Louis Mazzola, who in a video posted on his Instagram profile provided an interesting assessment of the weekend that just ended. Indeed according to him we can’t speak of better tire management by the redas no team really showed signs of wear on the hard tyres.

Mazzola’s analysis

“The result is not that great. There has been a lot of talk about the consistency of the tyres, but you have to be careful. It is a circuit in which a couple of riders have done the whole race with just one set of hard tires and without ever losing performance – underlined Mazzola, referring to the Ocon and Hulkneberg races, respectively with Alpine and Haas – it wasn’t a heavy circuit for tire wear. This was also seen in the top teams. The only one to have had some degradation was Red Bull, as they were the only ones to push after the Safety Car, with the two drivers battling each other“.