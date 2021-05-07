After wandering between seas and oceans until it reached the Mediterranean and thousands of miles away from its original natural habitat in the Pacific Ocean, this little gray whale seeks to return to its home.

And biologists fear he will not be able to survive.

Gray whales usually migrate along the western coast of the United States, but biologists believe that, with global warming opening northerly paths for these whales, the whale lost its way and swam to the Atlantic Ocean via the Arctic.

The age of the whale, which biologists called (Wally), is about two years old, and its length is eight meters, but its weight has decreased rapidly, which raised concern for it because it does not find its usual source of food from invertebrates available in the depths of the Pacific Ocean where its original home.

“We are very concerned about his future condition,” said Eric Hansen, head of the State Biodiversity Agency in southern France. He is exhausted and is skin on a bone. We haven’t seen him eat anything since we started following him. ”

With a travel between 80 and 90 kilometers every day, the whale walks along the shores of southern France and is now approaching the Spanish coast, after entering the Mediterranean through the Strait of Gibraltar and walking across the coast of Morocco before reaching the shores of Italy.

“He is trying to enter the ports as if he is looking for an exit for him,” Hansen said.

And Hansen expected that such a phenomenon would recur repeatedly as a result of climate change, which also causes a change in the water currents in the oceans as a result of melting ice caps.