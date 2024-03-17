They report an accident in San Juan de los Lagos highway to Jalostotitlan where a tire hit the upper windows of a passenger bus of ETN.

At least two peoplea man and a woman, turned out injured behind the impact of a tire against the passenger bus.

The events occurred in the Jalisco highway mentioned above at kilometer 92 in the municipality of San Juan de Los Lagos.

According to elements of Jalisco Civil Protectiona tire hit the passenger bus.

In the images shared by the same elements you can see the broken glass on the second floor of the ETN passenger bus.

Jalisco Civil Protection

The impact caused the front part of the second floor to open, however, there is no further information about where the tire came from.

Jalisco Civil Protection collaborated with elements of Civil Protection of the municipality of San Juan de Los Lagos.

Paramedics carried out the corresponding tasks to treat the injured people and determine if it was necessary to transfer them to a nearby hospital.