Sprint with two faces

The Austin Sprint race can have a double interpretation for Sergio Perez. The positive aspect can be found in yet another comeback made by the Mexican from Red Bull. Starting on the grid from seventh position, Checo in fact managed to close the short race at fifth place, recovering two positions and limiting the loss of points from Lewis Hamilton in the race for second place in the Drivers’ standings. On the other hand, however, the comparison with Max Verstappen remains embarrassing: his Red Bull teammate not only won the race, but also gave Perez a 22 seconds gap in just 19 laps.

Tire problem

What complicated Perez’s Saturday was in particular the excessive tire wear. A problem that inevitably leaves Checo with fears also in view of this evening’s Grand Prix. “I started faster than I thought and unfortunately this penalized us a bit – commented the #11 of Red Bull – we started well and had a good pace, but the degradation was a little higher than I would have likedso we weren’t able to push as we had planned and got trapped in a lot of dirty air“.

This dynamic has generated a vicious circle that Perez will have to try to break in today’s ‘long’ race. “We need to resolve the degradation issues for the race – he warned – because it will be important and we may be doing things that harm us. We need to make sure we understand where we can improve the balance and work hard on the night“.

Rhythm to find again

“We need more pace than we showed today – finally concluded Perez, who in Austin is looking for his first podium placement since the Monza race, in which he came second – we have some measures that we can implement and we have some good directions to follow. It will be a fun day, with many interesting battles“, he announced.