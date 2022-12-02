If for Charles Leclerc Ferrari needs to improve in several areas, including tire management, the engineers think that the main problem of the F1-75 was another: in two words, Red Bull. In more precise terms, the difference in wheelbase between the car built in Maranello and the one from Milton Keynes, developed better and longer than the Red one.

According to senior performance engineer Jock Clearit is not true that the F1-75 was a car tire eaters. Or rather, the exaggerated aggressiveness on the tires was due to driving styles that tried to compensate for the technical gap with Red Bull: “I think it’s a misunderstanding, to be honest. We were struggling with pace“, these are the words of the British a Motorsport-Total. “We have two riders who for 12-13 GPs were able to fight on a par with Red Bull. Then they found an advantage of two tenths, and we had to make up some ground. Naturally, when you race against a car that is faster than yours, it reflects on tire wear. So we don’t think this is a big deal for us, also because during the year, when the cars were equal, our tire wear was slightly better than Red Bull’s. At the end of the season we suffered from the fact that Charles had to try to keep up with his rivals, who unfortunately had a slightly faster car. Obviously it is very difficult for Charles to say: ‘Ok, I’m slower, I quit’. It’s never going to happen, he’s a rider, so ask the tire for more“.

In Abu Dhabi Leclerc at least managed to save what could be saved, becoming the protagonist of a small business and keeping Sergio’s Red Bull behind him Perez with the one-stop strategy, thanks to excellent tire management. In Brazil and Yas Marina, Ferrari actually seemed less in crisis with tire wear: Leclerc hopes that in the key moments of 2023 he can count on a reliable package even in these details, which however make all the difference in the world.