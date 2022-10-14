As winter approaches, it also looms tire change for motorists, with the date of October 15 is the first step for the replacement of seasonal tires, mandatory in the period between November 15 and April 15. In some regions such as the Valle d’Aosta or on some mountain stretches particularly subject to snowfall, however, the obligation already comes into force from October 15th and can be extended until May 15th. In any case, just to allow all motorists to comply in good time, the fitting of winter tires is allowed as early as the middle of this month.

For this Assogomma has decided to collect some useful information in view of the tire change to always provide drivers with the most up-to-date details. On November 15th, to be in compliance with the legislation, it is advisable to have winter tires fitted or to have chains on board. Almost all the Italian regions have road or motorway sections subject to this obligation and two thirds of the Italian provinces have adopted measures to limit traffic in winter in the absence of proper equipment. To better deal with wet, slippery, frosty or snow-covered roads, it is advisable to mount winter tires by organizing the tire change at the specialist dealer in time, inquiring about any obligation in force in the area in order not to incur penalties and above all to travel safely, without jeopardize your own and others’ safety when the asphalt conditions require greater caution behind the wheel and the temperature drops. Equipping the vehicle with correctly inflated winter tires means reducing the braking distance by up to 15% on wet surfaces and up to 50% in the presence of snow on the ground.

The temperatures of a mild autumn must not slow down the planning of the seasonal change. Winter conditions will come soon and probably suddenly, so it will be wise to be ready in everyone’s interest. All this also to avoid the congestion on the points of sale that will inevitably occur in mid-November. Winter tires allow safe mobility throughout the winter without having to mount additional grip devices. The latest generation tires, those with the Alpine pictogram, provide superior grip, traction and braking performance in the most critical conditions. The Ministry of Sustainable Mobility recommends its installation on all wheels in order to achieve uniform grip conditions on the road surface.

Tires are not all the same: their technical content and therefore their performances can be very different. A help for the consumer is represented by the New Energy Labeling, which has been modified and implemented with new information. A novelty refers to winter tires and is the 3PMSF symbol better known as an alpine pictogram, that is a symbol that shows a stylized mountain with three peaks with a snowflake inside. The tire bearing this symbol on the side has passed a specific homologation test on snow which certifies its superior characteristics on snow and therefore should be preferred to the one that does not have it. In recent years, the product category of “all season”, “4 seasons”, “all weather”, “multi season” tires has grown considerably. These are commercial definitions to which each manufacturer attributes specific technical contents. If these tires have the M + S marking or better still the alpine pictogram, they have characteristics of suitability for driving in winter and in particular on snow. Therefore, with these tires it is allowed to circulate in the presence of Ordinances.