In the thorny question concerning the tire pressures, which came to the fore after the dangerous accidents that occurred to Lance Stroll and Max Verstappen on the Baku circuit, today also intervened Pirelli. The Italian company, the sole supplier for F1, had already published a controversial official statement a few days ago, in which it effectively exonerated the teams involved from the responsibility of having carried out illegal actions with tire pressure. Today, the number one in the motorsport area for the Italian company, Mario Isola, spoke again on the subject, pronouncing words that will be destined to make a lot of discussion.

Official, Pirelli: the causes of the punctures in Baku identified

In fact, it is isolated, as reported by the Dutch website De Telegraaf, confirmed that there were no illegal actions by the teams, admitting, however, that the same teams “Seek margin” also in this area. An understandable attitude in F1, but one that shouldn’t risk jeopardizing it pilots safety. “It’s not that the teams did anything illegal. But it makes sense that they look for margins to get the best possible performance. During the race, they drove with lower tire pressure than we expected“ admitted Isola.

Hamilton: “I would like more checks on tire pressure”

The Italian manager then explained what the work carried out by Pirelli is in these situations: “Before each race there are three parameters that we can measure: the minimum tire pressure, the maximum temperature of the tire warmers and the camber on the straight. However, we cannot measure how the teams handle the tires during the race“. This situation will change, but only next year: “The new 18-inch tires will be introduced and there will be a standard sensor on all cars. This is also controlled by the FIA, so we will be able to monitor everything better “, concluded Isola.