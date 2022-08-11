Driving your own car implies be attentive to any unforeseen events. This means that you don’t just have to keep your eyes on the road And check the speed to which you are proceeding but also understand when the vehicle may have some problems.

This kind of forethought is particularly important because detecting an important defect early could prevent something more dangerous from happening like it. blowout of a tire.

Tire bursting, what are the causes?

Unless it’s a violent impact, the causes of a tire blowout they can be different.

Among the main causes:

I overload the vehicle

Impact tire damage (depending on the severity of the impact, the blowout may occur immediately or after a short time)

Irregular consumption due to incorrect convergence

Inadequate tire pressure too high

Tires too old

Tire bursting, what to do

In case of blowout of a tire during the trip it is imperative keep calmholding both hands firmly on the steering wheel to maintain the directionality of the vehicle.

S.Slowly take your foot off the acceleratorin order to gradually slow down the car.

Things not to do, to be avoided absolutely

If you are driving and you just felt it blowout of a tire (usually a bang accompanied by steering wheel or car vibrations) avoid pressing the brake pedal hard to try to stop the car immediately, but try to slow down gradually.

Braking abruptly could cause a sudden loss of directionality of the vehicle, even if this eventuality is managed in part by the modern ADAS, or by the stability control of the vehicle.

Tire bursting, what to do to fix a flat tire

Turn on the hazard lights And approach on the right side of the carriageway, so as not to hinder the transit of other vehicles. If possible, look for a lay-by.

By now the tire is irrecoverable so if necessary it is recommended to travel a stretch with the wheel on the ground.

From there, it largely depends on where it occurs tire burst and from what you are capable in change a tire. If you are inexperienced you can rely on roadside assistance and call a tow truck.

A blown tire it can never be repaired with the repair kits usually provided on cars. It can only be restarted by replacing the damaged wheel with one spare wheel or “little wheel”.

I recommend spare wheel or small wheel

Since new cars are almost always equipped with repair kit and without a spare wheel, the advice is to evaluate the purchase of a wheel, wrench and jack for lifting especially for long journeys or for those who travel even at night.

Another tip is to check the tires often and replace them every 4/5 years even if they are not worn.

You might also be interested in these contents

👉 How to fix a flat tire

👉 The guides and tips for the car

👉 Car care and maintenance

👉 All about tires

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM And Google News all the news of the car

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK