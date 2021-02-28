A Finnish team spent several days working on removing snow and cutting a huge circle of ice with a chainsaw with a diameter of more than 300 meters, with the aim of trying to make it revolve this weekend over a frozen lake in the manner of a horse whirlpool in amusement parks, seeking to break the world record for the largest. Icy merry ride. “

The team’s efforts on the vast Labaiaarvi Lake in western Finland are led by inventor Yanni Kapilittu, who confirmed in a video that went viral on the internet in 2017 that he was behind the concept.

The principle is to clean the track of the huge ice circle from snow and cut it, then connect it to a boat engine to ensure that it rotates on itself.

The same idea has been applied since elsewhere, with larger circles of ice, prompting the Guinness Book of Records to create a category of its own.

The Finnish inventor told Agence France-Presse that it is “very insane”, knowing that his team first worked to remove snow, whose thickness was 40 cm, in a circle exceeding 900 meters in diameter.

Although Cappelletto scored the record four times, it is currently held by an American from Minnesota, whose ice circle is 228 meters in diameter.

For the record to be certified, the department must complete at least one full turn, which is what its designers hope they will achieve on a Sunday or Monday. However, the main difficulty is to form an ideal circle so that the circulation does not encounter any obstacles.

“The vortex will not rotate if it is not completely circular,” said Toure Frederic Carlson, one of the team members.

Inside the Great Labayarfe circuit, the team cut a smaller circuit, which is powered by an electric motorboat motor, while the large vortex requires a petrol-powered engine.

The municipality supported the project to warn of climate change, which would shorten the northern winters and limit the freezing of lakes. This region has already recorded temperatures above zero in recent days.