Spanish adventurer Beatriz Flamini managed to survive and live underground voluntarily for 500 days.

The famous 50-year-old Spanish mountain climber and cave explorer suffered from problems after spending all this time underground in a 70-meter-deep cave in the southern Spanish province of Granada.

“I’ll tell you what it was like there… but if you don’t mind, I’ll take a shower because I haven’t touched the water for a year and a half,” she said, laughing, in front of the cameras to Spanish state television channel RTVE and other media.

Relatives and researchers following the project welcomed the remarkable adventure. According to the media, Flamini gave a good impression, both in terms of her health and her emotions, although she initially suffers from difficulties in maintaining her balance, as she herself admitted.

However, she described her experience as “excellent and nothing will surpass it.”

Researchers, from different fields, at the Universities of Granada and Almeria led the project “Cave Time”, which they recorded on film. They said Flamini had had no contact with the outside world since the start of the experiment in November 2021.

Among other things, Flamini did not watch television, did not make phone calls, and had only a laptop with which she could only send information to the outside world without receiving any communication.

It was reported that Flamini was living in a tent in the cave and the team would periodically supply her with food and water, which would be left in the so-called safe area, through which the team could also check the safety of the adventure.