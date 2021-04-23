Dreaming of a small village, famous as the filming location for the satirical musical comedy film “Eurovision Song Count: The Story of Fire Saga” by winning an Oscar.

“Husavik – My Home Town”, a song from the film by Swedish pop singer Molly Sandin, was nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song.

There is excitement among the 2,300 inhabitants of the quiet small Icelandic town of Husavik near the Arctic Circle, ahead of the upcoming Oscars Sunday, as it will see a performance of Sanden’s song recorded in the village.

“The atmosphere is full of excitement,” said village mayor Christian Thor Magnuson. “Residents are waiting impatiently.”

Until now the town was popular for its whale watching tours. But all that has now changed.

“The Story of Fire Saga” is about two musicians, played by Will Ferrell and Rachel McAdams, who end up representing Iceland in the “Eurovision” competition after all the music stars in the country died in a fire that broke out on all boats.

The song, about “the nice guys” of town, the whales and the aurora borealis, is the climax and is performed by MacAdams with the voice of Sandin.

Although the film was not praised by critics, the song won the hearts of the local Husavik residents.

“It has become the town’s anthem since the film was released,” said Magnuson.

“People everywhere can associate themselves with this feeling, either with homesickness or attachment to their hometown,” he added.

The town even launched an online campaign in early March titled “Oscar for Husavik” in the hope that the town will be honored with an Oscar.

But Husavik’s dream does not seem to be coming true, as “Speak Now” from “One Night in Miami” by Leslie Odom, Jr., written and sung by Leslie Odom Jr., is widely expected to win on Sunday.

Despite this, Husavik has not yet lost hope.