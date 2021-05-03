A Catholic church has opened the doors of its monasteries exposed to Muslims to break their fast and perform prayers after the restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic in Barcelona prevented the month of Ramadan from being celebrated in the usual closed spaces.

Muslims break their fast in the church

Every night, between 50 and 60 Muslims, many of them homeless, make their way through the stone paths of the Santa Ana Church, where volunteers serve home-cooked meals. One of the volunteers said, “We are all one … if you are a Catholic, or if you belong to another religion, and I am a Muslim … good … we are all brothers, you should help each other.”

Organizations used to organize a collective breakfast in the city, but the restrictions imposed on eating in closed places forced them to search for an alternative place with good ventilation and space to apply social distancing.

It was welcomed by Father Pew Sancheth, a pastor in the church, who saw the meeting of people of different faiths as a symbol of civil coexistence.

One volunteer said, “People are very happy that Muslims can have breakfast in a Catholic Church because religions work on reuniting, not separating.”

Sancheth meditated as a man called for prayer under an orange tree in a courtyard in the middle of the church lit by stoves.

“Despite the different cultures, languages ​​and religions, we are more able to sit down and talk more,” Sancheth said.