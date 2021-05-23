A “cable car” caused a disaster in the tourist resort of Stresa, in the Piedmont province of northern Italy, on the shores of Lake Maggiore.

The crash of the cabin, Sunday, today, killing 13 people, while two people were seriously injured, according to a new, final toll for ambulance crews.

The ambulance service wrote in a tweet on Twitter, “The final outcome of the tragic accident shows that 13 people were killed and wounded in case of danger, being transported by helicopter to Turin.” The two seriously wounded are two children, aged nine and five.

A previous toll from the same source indicated that 12 people were killed.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, in a statement, expressed his “deep pain”.

The accident occurred 100 meters from the top of the last cable car station, according to a statement by the Ministry of Infrastructure. The accident may have been caused by a cable failure in the upper part of the flight path, which caused the cabin to fall.

Alberto Serio, president of the Piedmont region, said he was “appalled”, stressing that “it is a tremendous tragedy.”

A tourist cable car, on a 20-minute journey, connects the village of Stresa with Mount Mutaroni at an altitude of 1,500 meters, with a magnificent view of Lake Maggiore and the Alps. The cable car was closed between 2014 and 2016 for maintenance.