Today, Friday, a house in the Australian city of Sydney was exposed to a major fire, according to Australian media.

The Australian Sydney Morning Herald website said that seven people survived the fire that engulfed the house.

Fire authorities said an electric bike caused the fire after it was left in charge.

The bike is burnt out

The fire service added that they were called to the scene after reports of smoke emanating from the balcony of the house.

Firefighters rescued two residents from the balcony. A Sydney Civil Defense spokesman said four other people had fled themselves.

“It was a very massive fire. Because of the number of crews we sent, the firefighters were able to overcome it very quickly,” the spokesman added.

Effects of a home fire

Investigators indicated that the cause of the fire was an e-bike that was left charging overnight.

Sydney Civil Defense called on residents to install smoke and fire alarms inside homes.

One person was treated for smoke inhalation and two were taken to hospital.

According to Sydney Civil Defense statistics, 12 “electric bike” fires have been recorded since 2017.