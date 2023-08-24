Two Italian tourists, Domenico Gritto, 24, and Vincenzo Tizzano, 32, originally from Pozzuoli, lost their lives today in a road accident in Albania. The local police reported it in a statement. Around 3 in the morning, the two Italians were returning to Saranda, a seaside city in the south of the country, on board a motorcycle, when a car, a Mercedes Benz, driven by a 17-year-old Albanian teenager suddenly cut them off. the Albanian police still reports.

The impact was fatal for the two Italians, while the driver of the car and a peer who was on board with him ended up in hospital. The Consulate General of Italy in Valona in connection with the Farnesina is following the case with the utmost attention: according to what has been learned, the 17-year-old has been arrested.