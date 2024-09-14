The Darien Gap, the inhospitable jungle that marks the border between Colombia and Panama, is traveled like never before despite being one of the most dangerous routes in the world. More than half a million people crossed it last year heading north, mainly to the United States, to escape desperate situations in several Latin American countries. “The Darien Gap is the place of impossible decisions,” Tirana Hassan, the first woman to hold the position of director of the Darien Gap, summed up this week. Human Rights Watch (HRW), after visiting the Colombian towns of Turbo and Necoclí to document this large-scale humanitarian crisis. The Darién region is the meeting point for Latin America’s poor migration policies, which force migrants to cross the jungle, says the Singapore-born lawyer during her visit to Bogotá, where she met with several officials from Gustavo Petro’s government.

Answer. What struck me most were the decisions faced by families leaving their countries to cross the Darien. They are fleeing desperate situations, about to undertake one of the most dangerous journeys in the world. We met a Venezuelan family who illustrates why the crossing requires international attention. They had arrived a few days ago with their 7-year-old children, a 3-year-old, and their baby, who turned one yesterday. [por el miércoles]They slept outdoors on the beach in Necoclí, they didn’t have a tent. They had lived in Colombia for years, they worked, their children went to school, they had a house; they sold everything to return to Venezuela to vote in the elections. When the Maduro government announced the results, they took to the streets, like thousands of Venezuelans. In the days that followed, their friends and relatives were arrested, the colectivos came to their neighborhoods and knocked on doors looking for those who had participated in the demonstrations. With the little money they had, they paid for the bus to Urabá. The Darién crossing is the place of impossible decisions. Nobody wants to be there. They all seek a life in which they can enjoy their rights, their children have the opportunity to go to school and they can freely express their opinions.

P. Did you see any humanitarian relief efforts?

R. The humanitarian response in Necoclí and Turbo is minimal and uncoordinated. In particular, we document and hear stories of children who have crossed and been separated from their parents. I have worked in the humanitarian field for almost 20 years and I have never seen what I saw with regard to women crossing the Gap. Sexual violence is so prevalent that they carry the morning-after pill when they begin the journey. The governments of Colombia and Panama must respond to cases of sexual violence. There must be a more robust commitment to confront organized crime, the Clan del Golfo essentially runs these towns.

P. Why do you say that Darien is the point where Latin America’s migration policies converge?

R. It is not just a problem in Colombia or Panama. The Darien is part of the journey, but we have found, after years of interviewing migrants and asylum seekers, that many of them leave from other countries in the region where they lived. Especially Venezuelans, but also Haitians who had settled in Brazil, for example. They cross because they were unable to integrate into those societies, because governments throughout the region have not had adequate policies that allow migrants and asylum seekers to register, to have access to basic services, health care, work or education for children. In many cases, to enter the system, you need a passport. And in Venezuela it is unlikely that you will be able to obtain one.

P. Is a transition to democracy possible in Venezuela after the July 28 elections?

R. So far, all indications are that Maduro is trying to consolidate his power and increase repression to maintain it. Human Rights Watch supports mediation efforts, but this new wave of repression builds on ten years of widespread and systematic abuses since Maduro came to power. Therefore, there must be accountability for the crimes that have been committed, in the past and in recent weeks. Impunity is not an option.

P. Do you fear a new wave of migration in the face of repression of post-election protests?

R. We spoke to families who had just left Venezuela. They told us that the level of repression, particularly for those who participated in the post-election protests, was so high that they felt the only option was to leave, and that they knew many others in the same situation. Some are likely to wait until January, when the change of government is due to occur. Right now we have seen an increase in Venezuelans leaving for Brazil, so there are signs that they are fleeing this new wave of repression. I think it is prudent for governments in the region, and particularly those in Colombia and Panama, to increase coordination and prepare for a new wave.

P. Is the Venezuelan exodus receiving the international attention it deserves?

R. The situation in Venezuela should be at the top of the international community’s agenda. We call not only on governments in the region but on the international community to use all diplomatic tools at their disposal to hold Maduro accountable and to ask the government to publish the minutes so that the election results can be independently verified. Venezuela’s allies can play a key role in this.

P. What should Colombian President Gustavo Petro do to help achieve a peaceful solution to the crisis in neighboring Venezuela?

R. Human Rights Watch supports mediation efforts to try to find a solution, but we are concerned about the idea of ​​repeating the elections when we know that nothing has changed in Venezuela that would result in freer and more fair elections. The situation in Venezuela is exactly the same or worse, so there is no point in holding elections again.

P. How has the migration dynamic changed since José Raúl Mulino came to power in Panama, who is proposing to “close” the Darién?

R. We have heard threats to close the Gap, but thousands of people continue to cross. What is required of the Government of Panama is to work with the countries of the region to find solutions that guarantee the creation of safe and legal routes for the passage of migrants and asylum seekers.

P. Panama has begun deportation flights of people who crossed the Darien River, financed by the United States. It has deported people with criminal records, but authorities have said that the agreement with Washington allows for the expulsion of all people who enter Panama illegally. What is the profile of the migrants you have seen at the border?

P. On every boat I saw, most were families or women traveling with children. These were people seeking a life of safety and rights elsewhere. They were not criminals, and that shows how flawed the agreement between the United States and Panama is. We are concerned that it will result in the return (refoulement) of people to countries where they are in danger. This is a serious violation of international standards.

P. Is the United States planning to put barriers to migration further and further away from its southern border?

R. The pattern we see in the United States of essentially outsourcing its international protection responsibilities. That is not serious. Putting the burden on countries that do not have the resources to be able to process asylum cases is simply exacerbating the problem.

P. Your main recommendation is implement a region-wide temporary protection regime that grants all Venezuelans and Haitians legal status?

R. One of our recommendations is to guarantee temporary protection status for Venezuelans and Haitians, as we know that the situation in their countries of origin is so difficult that it is unsafe for many to return. We have seen the success of the Temporary Protection Status in Colombia, and also Brazil taking similar measures in the past.

P. What should Latin American societies do to create a welcoming migration narrative that counters xenophobic discourse?

R. Latin American leaders should propose coordinated policies that respect human rights. And by this, what we mean is that we recognize that people have the right to move and cross borders safely. We recognize that people are fleeing difficult and dangerous situations; they should be given protection or their cases should be assessed. Political leaders should not make migrants and asylum seekers scapegoats for other problems in their countries.

