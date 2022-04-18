The second consecutive weekend extended by a holiday takes place over three days. This Thursday (21) Tiradentes Day is celebrated, a national holiday that celebrates the Day of Inconfidência Mineira and honors José Joaquim da Silva Xavier. As it is a national holiday, the date will interrupt several basic services across the country.

This year, however, the holiday will be different. Due to the pandemic, many states decided to suspend Carnival parties, and cities like São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro postponed the samba school parades to April.

On Wednesday (20), the first fashion shows will begin at Sapucaí, in Rio de Janeiro. The Special Group parades over the weekend (April 22nd and 23rd). The counting will take place on the 26th (Tuesday), while the parades of the champions will take place on the 30th (Saturday). In São Paulo, the special group starts to parade on Friday (22), at the Anhembi sambadrome. The parade of champions also takes place on the 30th.

+ Holiday: which car documents you can take on your smartphone

Should I work?

According to an ordinance released at the beginning of the year by the federal government, indicating the holidays and optional points, this holiday is national and, therefore, must be exempt from activity, with the exception of essential work. In addition, the remuneration must be doubled for the day worked, if the company requires attendance at work and does not grant workers time off.

Some companies may offer the optional point on Friday (22). In other words, working is an employee’s decision, if optional points are granted. If the company chooses to work on the day of celebration, the employee who decides to miss work may receive a warning and, in some cases, lose their job.

Public transportation

Public transport in São Paulo will operate on Thursday as if it were a Sunday or a holiday, with longer intervals between one vehicle and another. On Friday (22), the fleet will be on a working day.

vehicle rotation

All municipal rotation is suspended this Thursday (21) and Friday (22), returning only on Monday (25).

banks

Bank branches will be closed and only digital service channels, such as homebanking, and self-service areas will be available to customers. Invoices for consumption such as water, energy, telephone and bills due on April 21 can be paid on the next business day, without adding value.

On Friday, April 22, the public service normally takes place at the agencies. For bank slips of customers registered in automatic debit, payment can be made via DDA (Authorized Direct Debit).

“Services by cell phone, computer and telephone (call centers) are available and offer practically all the financial transactions of the banking system”, explains the assistant director of Services of the Brazilian Federation of Banks (Febraban), Walter Tadeu de Faria.

INSS

INSS agencies will be closed on April 21. On April 22, the public service will take place normally.

malls

Shopping malls must follow opening hours like any public holiday on Thursday, from 2 pm to 8 pm, returning to normal hours on Friday and Saturday (10 am to 10 pm) and following Sunday from 2 pm to 8 pm.

next holiday

After Tiradentes, the next extended holiday will only be in November, on the 15th (Proclamation of the Republic), however, the date falls on a Tuesday and not all companies accept time off amendments.

know more

+ New Montana: 3rd generation of Chevrolet pickup arrives in 2023

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat