On the Brenner L’Austria has applied transit bans for trucks to reduce pollution, but it is generating discontent and many disruptions on the exchange of goods between Italy and Germany, with the Brenner Pass representing a crucial frontier in this dynamic. The prohibition is in force in the trafficking ofInntal motorway A 12precisely from kilometer 6.35 located in the municipality of Langkampfenup to kilometer 72.00 in municipality of Ampass. Traffic restrictions penalize the circulation of trucks, according to the emission classboth on the type of load they carry. Furthermore, from 1 January 2023, Austria has also increased the motorway tolls towards the Brenner Pass for trucks with a total mass exceeding 3.5 tonnes.

TIR traffic ban on the Brenner pass

The ban on the circulation of trucks on the Brenner Pass, for environmental reasons, is valid for trucks with a total weight exceeding 7.5 tons or trucks with trailers whose total mass exceeds the same limit as 7.5 tons.

The driving ban for trucks on the Brenner Pass is in force on the A12 Inntal motorway

Traffic is prohibited on the motorway in both directions Inntal A12 in the section between the km 6.35 in the area of ​​the municipality of Langkampfenuntil the km 72a 66 km stretch of motorway in the Ampass district.

The prohibitions also apply of Night on the stretch that always starts from Langkampfen, but goes all the way up at km 90 near Zirl.

Which trucks CANNOT circulate on the Brenner depending on the load

THE means that cannot circulate on the Brenner Pass towards the Austrian border they were also identified and selected based on the load.

Trucks with this type of load do not circulate:

All waste included in the European Waste Catalog (according to Commission Decision on the Waste Catalogue, 2000/532/EC, in the latest version as amended according to Commission Decision 2014/955/EU) Stones, earth and excavations Lumber in the form of logs and cork Vehicles of the categories and sub-categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7e, M1, M2 and N1 in accordance with § 3 para. 1 of the 1967 Vehicle Act Ferrous and non-ferrous minerals Steel, except reinforcement and structural steel for supply to building sites Marble and travertine Ceramic tiles and from 1 January 2020 Paper and cardboard Products based on fluid mineral oils Cement, lime and plaster Tubing and hollow sections Cereals

A critical situation with great expectations to select who can transit and who cannot, is generating chaos, traffic and kilometric queues.

The ban on the Brenner also applies on the basis of the transported load

TIR on the Brenner who can circulate

The ordinance on the driving bans for trucks on the Brenner Pass provides for the following exceptions:

Exemption for Euro VI class heavy vehicles registered after 31 August 2018 (NOx emissions not exceeding 0.4 g/kWh). Membership in this class through a vehicle marking; Derogation for traffic entering and leaving central areas and extended areasprovided that the vehicles meet the Euro class specifications; Environmental and neighboring zones which include various districts in Austria, Germany and Italy; Exemption for electric vehicles, hydrogen vehicles and specific routes in combined transport; Exemption for urgent transfers of armed forces and emergency transports of relief organizations.

Green light also for heavy vehicles a monovalent methane gas or plug-in hybrid vehicles with a minimum autonomy of 50km in all-electric mode.

Exceptions for trucks on the Brenner Pass

The TIR exemptions also concern vehicles engaged in operations Upload and download inside the “environmental zone” or in neighboring areasprovided they are approved Euro 6 with NOx emissions not exceeding 0.2 g/kWh.

Within the neighboring area they are found in:

Austria : the political districts of Kitzbühel, Landeck, Lienz, Reutte and Zell am See,

: the political districts of Kitzbühel, Landeck, Lienz, Reutte and Zell am See, Germany : the districts of Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Miesbach, Rosenheim (including the city) and Traunstein,

: the districts of Bad Tölz-Wolfratshausen, Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Miesbach, Rosenheim (including the city) and Traunstein, Italy: the district communities of Valle Isarco, Val Pusteria and Vipiteno.

Green light for the newest Euro 6 heavy vehicles, with NOx emissions not exceeding 0.2 g/kWh

In addition, there are specific exemptions for vehicles with a point departure or destination in political districts within the “environmental zone” or in neighboring areas, which include Kitzbühel, Landeck and Zell am Seeas well as cross-border areas in Germany and Italy (such as Vipiteno and Valpusteria), the Swiss canton of Grisons and the Liechtenstein. However, in such cases, circulation is permitted only to Euro 6 vehicles with NOx emissions within 0.2 g/kWh.

TIR bans Brennero, clash between Italy and Austria

The ban on the circulation of trucks on the Brenner has triggered the institutional clash between Italy and Austria with the Italian Minister of Transport Matthew Salvini who asked the European Commission to start one infringement procedure against Austria for the bans on the Brenner pass. With Italy against Austria there are also the Germany and other nations such as Czech Republic, Lithuania, Romania, Holland and Bulgaria.

“The Council takes note of the economic and environmental unsustainability of the situation at the Brenner Pass and therefore we ask for the intervention of the Commission to ensure compliance with the treaties – said Minister Salvini.

Italian Transport Minister Matteo Salvini

We talked about the problem of private jet pollution, when the Austrian choices cause tens of kilometers of queues. An unsustainable situation. The Treaties and free movement must apply to everyone. We all care about the environment but the Brenner corridor does not belong only to Austria, Germany or Italy but belongs to all of Europe”.

