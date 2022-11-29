In addition to Simone Sartini, the patient he was transporting with his ambulance also lost his life: the sad images of the accident

The images arriving from Chiaravalle, a small town in the province of Ancora where, yesterday, a very bad road accident occurred are chilling. Two victims: Simone Sartinia 27-year-old Red Cross operator who was driving an ambulance, and the patient he was transporting to the Senigallia hospital.

If last week ended in a manner tragic as far as road accidents in Italy are concerned, it cannot be said that this started better.

Sunday, a few hours later, two incidents rocked the country and killed three people. The first occurred around 10:00 in the morning near Milazzo, in Sicily, and the loss of his life fell to Calogero Giglio, a man and father of only 47 years.

The second, in the late afternoon, took place in mantuan. In a bad head-on between two cars, two women aged 70 and 45, mother and daughter, lost their lives.

Yesterday morning’s clash, however, took place in Chiaravalle, a small town near Ancona.

A shot load of bales of hay was crossing the junction that connects the Ancona Nord motorway tollbooth with the state road 76, when during a curve to the right, it enchanted to the left and overturned inexorably.

For Simone Sartini there was nothing to do

At that very moment, in the opposite direction, they were passing a Red Cross ambulance And an SUV who followed her. Both were crushed by the semi-trailer and destroyed.

Simone Sartini traveled on board the medical vehicle, 27 years oldwho was driving, a his colleague it’s a patient which was directed to the hospital in Senigallia.

Unfortunately, there was none for the driver and the patient nothing to do and they lost their lives instantly. The conditions of the other health worker are very serious, who is struggling to survive.

Much serious also the conditions ofmotorist who was aboard the black SUV and the truck driver same. The latter, a 30-year-old man, was treated in a state of severe shock.

The authorities have reached the scene of the accident, closing the entire road section to carry out the necessary surveys. The investigations will make it possible to establish the causes of the accident and any responsibilities.