On the A5 motorway, on 23 June, an unfortunate episode took place: the driver of a heavy vehicle decided to make a U-turn before the Aosta Est tollbooth, and then decided to travel a kilometer in the wrong direction to ‘recover’ the road that he had obviously lost previously. A crazy maneuver that did not turn into a tragedy just because of the readiness of the other drivers on the road at that moment. The cameras nailed the driver of the truck who can have no plausible excuse to justify his conduct on the road.

It was the patrols of the traffic police that blocked the vehicle, which after the stretch in the opposite direction to that of travel had had time to resume, through a further dangerous maneuver, the desired direction. “The driver, headed for France, arrived near the motorway fork between the city center and the Mont Blanc tunnel and made the wrong exit and, realizing the mistake, first reversed, then a U-turn and finally he traveled about a kilometer in the wrong direction to be able to resume, through a further dangerous maneuver, the correct direction of travel and the right direction“, Says the Piedmontese newspaper. The maneuvers did not escape the radio room of the motorway concessionaire, the Sav: from there the calls to the Turin Motorway Operational Center and the patrols of the Road started.

The driver, once stopped, received the penalties provided for by the highway code: a fine (which can range from 2,046 to 8,186 euros), the withdrawal of the license for the purpose of revocation and the administrative detention of the vehicle for three months. It is not the first time that innocent motorists have witnessed such scenes in Italy: and every time there is no possible justification for such dangerous maneuvers. It is not known at the moment whether the driver was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.