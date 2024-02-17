Sparks fly between the Austrian and Italian governments, after Italy sent the European Commission on Thursday the official request for infringement proceedings against Austria over the issue of blocking the transit of trucks in Tyrol.

“Taking legal action is definitely the wrong way to go,” Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said this morning on the sidelines of the Security Conference underway in Munich, sending an explicit message to Matteo Salvini. The Austrian minister, after a conversation on the subject with Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder, reiterated Austria's desire to carry forward a constructive dialogue in the conflict between the two neighboring countries and called for a common policy regarding transport. On this occasion too, Schallenberg underlined the enormous pressure on Tyrol regarding the Alpine transit.

«Truck drivers make detours of hundreds of kilometers to pass through here because it costs less than on the Swiss crossings», and, also due to the ongoing considerations on climate and sustainability, it cannot be argued «that it should continue like this».

At the end of January Salvini declared: «we have looked for a solution in bilateral and multilateral talks, but when there is no desire on the other side to resolve the problem, then there is little that can be done. And he had confirmed Italy's intention, “in the name of fair competition”, to submit the case against Austria, already decided in October by the Council of Ministers, first to the European Commission and then to the European Court of Justice.

The EU executive will now start examining the issue and has three months to decide on the infringement procedure against Austria or to issue an opinion. In the event of an infringement procedure, Austria will have the opportunity to submit its observations.

If the EU Commission does not act within three months, the Italian government will be able to appeal directly to the European Court of Justice. From words we have moved on to facts”, Matteo Salvini said on Wednesday, commenting on the letter addressed to the European Commission.

In April last year the governors of Bavaria, Tyrol and Alto Adige – Söder, Mattle and Kompatscher – presented in Kufstein a “slot system”, digitally bookable time slots for the transit of trucks, for which it would be necessary to stipulate an international agreement between Austria, Germany and Italy.

In Munich Schallenberg also discussed the issue of traffic on the Brenner Pass with the leader of the CDU Friedrich Merz, in opposition in the Scholz government: the problem affects Germany as a country of origin or destination of road transport no less than Italy.