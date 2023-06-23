Brazil Agencyi

Thanks to a penalty goal by striker Tiquinho Soares, Botafogo overcame Cuiabá by 1-0, on Thursday night (22) at Arena Pantanal, and increased its advantage at the top of the Brazilian Championship to five points over vice-president leader Palmeiras, who lost by the minimum score to Bahia last Wednesday (21). With the three points guaranteed away from home, Alvinegro reached a total of 27 points.

FIRM IN THE LEADERSHIP! Fogão beats Cuiabá with a goal by Tiquinho Soares and increases the lead at the top of the Brasileirão. IT’S THE GLORIOUS! #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/SnGpCp26TB — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) June 23, 2023

Despite leaving the field with the final victory, General Severiano’s team did not have a great performance, suffering in some moments pressure from Dourado, who finished 23 times in the confrontation. As a result, the winning goal came only 14 minutes into the second half, thanks to the efficiency of Tiquinho Soares in a penalty kick. With this goal, Botafogo’s number nine remains in the lead of the Brazilian artillery, now with nine goals.

Flamengo thrashed

Those who had a day to forget were Flamengo, who visited Bragantino and took a 4-0 rout at the Nabi Abi Chedid stadium, in Bragança Paulista, in a match broadcast live on TV National Radio.

SMELL OF GOAL! With goals from Eduardo, Alerrandro and Henry Mosquera (2x), Red Bull Bragantino beat Flamengo 4-0, in Nabizão, for the 11th round of the @Brasileirao. Ole, read, oh, Bragaaaaaaaaaaantinooooooooooo! GOOOO, GROSS MASS! pic.twitter.com/JEKLgzD7rb — Red Bull Bragantino (@RedBullBraga) June 23, 2023

The highlight of Massa Bruta’s great performance was the young Colombian striker Mosquera, who scored two goals. Defender Eduardo Santos, with a header, and Alerrandro completed the score, which took Bragantino to 9th place in the standings with 17 points. Rubro-Negro, on the other hand, remained with 19, falling to 4th place.

defeat and confusion

But the saddest note of this Thursday night took place at the São Januário stadium. After watching Vasco be defeated by 1-0 by Goiás, part of the Cruzmaltina fans carried out acts of violence, throwing flares on the lawn and exploding bombs in the stands. Sad episode reminiscent of confusion that occurred in Vila Belmiro last Wednesday (21) and that led the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) to apply a punishment.

EMERALDINE VICTORY AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA Away from home, we beat Vasco by 1-0, with a goal by Morelli and won three more important points in the @Brasileirao!#VASxGOI (0x1)#Brasileirão23 pic.twitter.com/YObNkyuDPw — Goiás Esporte Clube (@goiasoficial) June 23, 2023

The setback at home was a hard blow for Vasco, who remain in second place with just 6 points won and who see a direct opponent in the fight against relegation moving away. With the three points, Esmeraldino reaches a total of 11, in 17th position. The only goal of the match was scored by defensive midfielder Morelli.

