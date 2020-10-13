For instant message WhatsApp Today it has become popular all over the world. The number of users is constantly increasing. Sending and receiving messages, photos and videos through WhatsApp is extremely easy. Ever since the Blue Tink notification has come, things have changed a lot since then. To know whether or not others have read your message, you have to keep the bluetooth on, but by doing this you cannot read the WhatsApp message of others in a secret way.

If you read a message, then it will appear on the screen as a double blue tick, which will tell that your message has been read. But if you want no one to know whether you have read the message or not, then there are some tips also. Here we are telling you some special tips.

First of all, you have to turn on WhatsApp notification on your phone.

Wait for someone to message WhatsApp.

As soon as someone makes a WhatsApp message, unlock it without swiping it.

To read the full WhatsApp notifications on the phone, long press down. With this, you will be able to read the message in the notification itself.

While using this trick, note that you do not swipe before reading the notification.

Keep in mind that this trick only works on smartphones that work on Android version 9.0 or above and iOS 13.

Hopefully the tips given will be very helpful for you.

