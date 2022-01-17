Almost 3,300 cell phones are stolen every day in Colombia, according to data from mobile operators. With thieves on the prowl, you might be interested in reading some tips for find the whereabouts of your cell phone in case of theft.

Remember that when locating your cell phone after a robbery, you should not confront criminals under any circumstances. For your safety, always ask the authorities for help.

Always have GPS active

Experts recommend always having this function activated, which will make things easier in case your device is lost or stolen, since will help you locate it, even if the thieves disconnect internet access or turn off the device.

Prevent them from turning off your cell phone

The latest versions of Android (11.0 and later) offer a new option that is easy to apply when track the mobile after a theft and prevents the device from being turned off or its WiFi, roaming, location or mobile data functions are deactivated.

To activate it, you need to go to ‘Settings’ or ‘Settings’, go to ‘Lock screen’ and then ‘Secure lock setting’. Then enter the PIN or pattern you use to unlock your device and turn on ‘Lock with side key’ and ‘Lock network and security’.

From now on, the device will ask for the PIN to turn off the cell phone and other functions.

Prevent your phone from being turned off so you can use other tools to track it.

Use a lock system

Whether it’s a pattern, PIN, password, facial recognition, or fingerprint reader, tech experts also recommend using a lock system for your phone. This way, should your phone be stolen, it will be more difficult for thieves to unlock your device and extract sensitive data.

Track with Google

For Android devices, you will also be able to track your device using Google. Your account must be active and open, your cell phone connected to a mobile network such as data or WiFi and have location activated.

In case of loss or theft, you must enter from a computer to the website that Google has set up for this process, sign in to your Google account and choose the device you lost.

The location on the map and the options to ‘Play a sound’, ‘Wipe device data’ or ‘Protect device’ will appear.

Keep your location and internet access active so you can be located using Google tracking.

‘Find’ option to track your iPhone

‘Find’ is an anonymous, encrypted network of hundreds of millions of Apple devices used to find your device, which the company has arranged for all users of the brand.

To track your cell phone in case of theft you must download the application and select your item in the ‘Devices or items’ tab. By selecting your device, you can see the location on the map. The function will work even if you do not have a WiFi connection or a cellular network.

When you track your device, please press the ‘Play sound’ option and then you can identify where your cell phone is. This will not work if the device is not connected to a network or Bluetooth.

You also won’t be able to access the location if the device you’re looking for is turned off, has a dead battery, or more than 24 hours have passed since the last location was sent to Apple.

Download the ‘Find’ app to make it easy to track your cell phone in case of loss or theft.

