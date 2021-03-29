Brand Studio for L’Oréal Paris

Direct and indirect exposure to UV rays causes spots, wrinkles and sagging to appear over time. This is a direct consequence of the deterioration of collagen and elastin that occurs when being in the sun without protection. Therefore, in any season of the year, taking care of this factor is the best anti-aging.

In the summer time it is common to see in people a concern to apply protector every day, especially to go to the beach or other summer resorts. As the months progress, the use of the screens declines. However, the reality is that the sun is present all year round, at all times, and clouds are not a filter for ultraviolet rays. Therefore, it is important to take care of yourself, not only in the summer but also in the rest of the stations.

Treatments that simplify and fulfill many functions at the same time are indisputable allies, such as UV Defender.

Prioritize skincare with quality products

To achieve the goal of healthy and radiant skin it is important to have the suitable products and dedicate a special time to the daily routine. One of the reasons why sunscreen is stopped throughout the year is because it involves one more step. In this task, treatments that simplify and fulfill many functions at the same time are indisputable allies. Practical and useful, they solve everything the skin needs in one go.

L’Oréal Paris developed UV Defender, a daily care facial cream with an exclusive technology that combines the highest sun protection with SPF 50+ and hyaluronic acid, the star anti-aging ingredient. The result is a skin protected from UV rays, hydrated and less prone to premature aging.

The UV Defender formula is made up of the highest sun protection (SPF 50+) and active ingredients in skin care. Pure hyaluronic acid, which helps fight aging thanks to the power of maximum hydration that fills in wrinkles and expression lines. Another component is the Airlicium ™, an active ingredient that allows to absorb 7 times its weight in sebum without leaving residues and whose hydrophobic property allows the anti-shine result, and its optical properties generate a soft-matte effect. And finally, the the Tocopherol (Vit E), a reference antioxidant active.

UV Defender is superior to a traditional sunscreen. It has a much lighter texture that does not shine on the skin, does not create a sticky sensation or leaves white spots.

The product is presented in four different versions, for each type of skin. It comes in an anti-shine version without color, anti-shine with light color, anti-shine with medium color and intense hydration. It is designed for all skin types and to offer a practical multifunctional solution that simplifies care routines.

Protecting yourself from UV rays should no longer be optional. Today you can solve everything you need with a single product.