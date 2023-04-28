Friday, April 28, 2023, 10:06



Getting behind the wheel can be a pleasure for some and torture for others. However, one of the most frustrating situations for drivers is traffic jams. The despair of seeing how the minutes and hours go by and the line of cars in front of us does not advance is growing. These situations are more common in large cities and at rush hour due to the number of people who mobilize to go to work, take the children to school or run errands.

But without a doubt, one of the moments in which living this situation is most frustrating is during the holidays. The summer months, at Easter, Christmas or any holiday, such as the May bank holiday, make those who want to escape from routine throw their suitcases in the car and spend these rest days on the beach or in the mountains. Although this also causes long queues of vehicles to form at the entrance or exit of cities that paralyze traffic.

If you are going to travel during this May bank holiday, there are a series of recommendations to take into account if you find yourself trapped in a caravan of cars and, although they may not reduce the waiting time, they are measures so that the trip Be safer and you will arrive at your destination safe and sound.

Avoid acceleration and braking

In this type of situation, it is common to want to take advantage of every inch of space that you have to move forward. However, in such a small space and surrounded by cars, this is not a good option since the sections are usually very short and acceleration and braking increase the risk of collisions, which in these cases can lead to multiple collisions. .

In addition, this type of driving also affects the cost of gasoline, it will pollute more and the brake pads will wear out more quickly.

Keep safe distance

This is a concept more than known by drivers. It is more than clear that maintaining a safe distance from the vehicle in front is important to avoid accidents.

However, in traffic jams, when traffic stops flowing, cars tend to get closer and any progress is taken advantage of to move a few meters. In this way the possibility of risk of reaching, one of the most common accidents in traffic jams, is greater. For this reason it is important that in these cases the safety distance continues to be taken into account.

Avoid lane changes

During a traffic jam it may seem like a good idea to change lanes to gain a few meters, but constantly changing sides only slows down traffic more. In addition, it can make other drivers angry and increases the chances of an accident. In order for a traffic jam to end quickly and traffic to flow, it is best for all vehicles to stay in their lane until your exit arrives.

use turn signals

Turn signals are a pending issue for many drivers. Although it seems like a matter when driving a vehicle, communication is essential to make traffic more fluid and avoid accidents.

In traffic jams, after standing still for a long time or at a very low speed, drivers can become distracted or overconfident and not signal the maneuvers they are going to carry out.

Check the vehicle frequently

Regularly checking the vehicle is a fundamental aspect to guarantee the safety of all those who travel in it. That is why if it is not put to good use, the mechanics can be damaged. Generally, in a retention, the most damaged element is the clutch because it is stopping all the time and resuming the march.

For this reason, it is advisable to put the gear only when starting and stay in neutral with the brake pressed on when you are stopped.