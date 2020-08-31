If you want to have a restful sleep at night, do not have any obstruction in your sleep due to foot cramps and discomfort, then you have to do a special work before sleeping. This work will give relief to your body as well as give peace to mind. Come, know what to do and how …

You have to do?

– Before going to bed, you have to clean your feet with clean water and wipe them with a cotton cloth. After that massage your feet with mustard oil. Even if this massage is for 2 to 3 minutes, it is enough. Know here what kind of benefits you will get from massaging like this every day…

All acupressure points occur in the soles of the feet

-The soles of our feet have acupressure points throughout the body. Massaging the soles of the feet puts pressure on these points, which reduces body tension and increases mental peace. So you sleep well.

Massage of foot soles is very beneficial

You will stay young

-If you massage every day with mustard oil on the soles of your feet before sleeping, then you will remain young. Being young here, we mean that there will be no pain or problem in your teeth, your vision and your body joints.

No glasses

-If you massage your feet every day with mustard oil before bedtime, then you can also cure your weak eyesight. But it is not that you will see its effect in a week or two. You do it constantly, improvement will be understood gradually.

Massage of soles relieves physical fatigue

Keep digestion fit

– You may be a little surprised to know. But it is true that people who regularly massage on the soles of their feet or get it done by someone else, their digestive system is much better than others. Also, they do not surround stomach diseases.

Also, fatigue does not dominate the body of such people. Massaging the soles of the feet quickly repairs the damaged cells of the body. This also keeps the skin shiny. So what are you waiting for, start massaging the soles of the feet today for beauty and health.

