In summer, many families go to their second residence on the beach or in the town to enjoy their vacations or to telecommute from their second home. Many take advantage of the cooler temperatures in the towns to settle in summer. The drawback of having a second home is that you have to pay another electricity bill, so before leaving your habitual residence you should leave everything under control and reduce the electricity bill.

So that the home in which you reside during the year does not spend the well-known ‘phantom consumption’ while you do not live in it, you must follow some recommendations. Gana Energía’s energy advisors list a series of tips so that users can save on electricity bills during the summer and consume energy responsibly and efficiently.

Tips to save energy

1. Turn off appliances



From Gana Energía they remind you that before going on vacation you should avoid the dreaded phantom consumption in your usual home. This energy expenditure is produced by devices connected to the network that, although they are not being used, can account for around 12% of the energy in your home. To avoid this consumption, you must deactivate all electrical appliances such as television, computer or chargers from the network.

If you are going to be away for a long time, the most convenient thing is to go to the meter and disconnect all the appliances that do not have to have continuous operation. You can take advantage before leaving and empty the fridge, the largest consumer among household appliances, so you can unplug it too.

2. Use of fans and air conditioning control



In summer one of the most demanded appliances is the air conditioning and it is the one that raises the electricity bill the most. Gana Energía recommends prioritizing the use of ceiling or standing fans to generate air currents and cool the house in a more sustainable way, reducing energy consumption.

3. Natural light and ventilation



Since the days are longer in summer than in winter, artificial light consumption can be reduced. There are a large number of practices that help create a comfortable temperature inside and save on electricity bills, such as: ventilate the house in the hours of lowest temperature, such as the first hours of the morning or during the night; insulate doors, windows and floors of the house; lower the blinds and curtains during the hottest hours of the day or install window shades.

4. Choose the most suitable electricity rate



You must choose an electricity rate that suits your electricity consumption and your needs throughout the year. For example, if you only go to the beach house in summer, you will not need to contract the same rate as in the residence where you usually live. This is very important, since the second residence is not given the same use as your habitual residence.

You should bear in mind that some contracts include additional services, such as maintenance or payment insurance, which can be dispensed with in a second home and which make the bill more expensive. Therefore, do not forget to check the electricity rate of your homes and adapt it to your needs.