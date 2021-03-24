Water is a scarce resource that we must preserve and a good way in which we can contribute is saving at home.

Despite the fact that in Spain we have a “rich hydraulic heritage and a great diversity of aquatic ecosystems”, the Ministry for Ecological Transition recognizes that the country “lives with the scarcity of water” in areas such as, for example, Murcia.

Currently, the Spanish water reserve is at 64.2% of its capacity and as MITECO warns, «in the coming years we will face episodes of water stress that will cause droughts and floods more and more frequent which in turn will increase the advance of desertification and erosion in our basins ».

Although the Ministry is implementing different plans, proper water management is essential to guarantee a sustainable future, so from home we can contribute our little grain of sand.

With these tips you will not only be helping don’t waste water but also you can save money on your monthly supply bill.

1. Discover possible leaks



For this you can write down the number that your water meter marks at night and check if it is the same number that appears the next day before the water has been used. If the number differs, you are most likely losing water due to some leak.

2. Control the toilet cistern



It may be that without you realizing water is continuously falling. This loss will add to the water bill at the end of the month. Check the cistern and fix it in case it is broken.

3. Turn off the tap while you shower



Prioritize showers over baths, since they consume a quarter of the water that a bathtub requires. With a shower of five minutes you consume 50 liters whereas with a bath you need 200 liters to fill the bathtub.

4. Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth



Open it only to wet the toothbrush and at the time of rinsing. The best thing is that you fill a glass and consume only the water it contains so you don’t have to run the tap water.

5. Turn off the tap while washing your hands



While you carry out all the steps recommended by the World Health Organization to have good hand hygiene that prevents coronavirus, you do not need to have the tap turned on. With moistening your hands at the beginning and removing the soap afterwards is more than enough.

6. Fix leaky faucets



If any of the taps you have at home leak an occasional drop, fix them. It may seem silly to you but Every drop counts.

7. Close the stopcock when you go on a trip



If you are going to be away from home, it is best to close the stopcock to avoid possible losses and record that no consumption is taking place.

8. Energy efficient washing machine and dishwasher



Check that both your washing machine and your dishwasher are low consumption and use efficient washing programs. Also, you can choose to phosphate-free detergents, since these contribute to the proliferation of algae in rivers and reservoirs that deprive the aquatic fauna of oxygen, as has happened in the Mar Menor.

9. Take advantage of the water



Fill a bucket with the falling water while you wait for the water to get hot and use it, for example, to clean.

10. Use the trash can



Use the half tank load when you have used little paper and throw things into the bin as much as possible.

11. Reuse rainwater



Reuse rainwater to water the garden plants and take advantage of coolest hours of the day to avoid evaporation losses. You can also choose species that consume little water such as cactus or prickly pears.

12. Replace the lawn



If you have grass in the garden, trim its extension or replace it with upholstery plants or gravel.