Driving a car has an impact on our carbon footprint, even in the case of low-emission vehicles. However, there are efficient driving techniques that can make everyday driving more environmentally friendly. Therefore, from Goodyear offer us some tips to help us be more aware of the way you drive:

–Beware of acceleration and brakingEco-driving is about being gentle on impulse. This means braking sooner and smoother when you need to slow down or stop. And in the same way when accelerating, gently press the accelerator pedal to make it more progressive. This is particularly important when starting at traffic lights or junctions.

–Choose the right tires: Tire life should be a key consideration in reducing your carbon footprint. As with any manufacturing process, the production of tires emits CO2, so it makes sense to choose the tires that last the longest, but we must also consider the rolling resistance of these. This concern is taken into account in larger vehicles, which are generally more efficient in terms of efficiency, however, it is useful to take it into account in passenger cars as well.

–Check your tires: Badly inflated tires can have a major impact on the emissions produced by the vehicle. You need to check the pressure of your tires regularly to make sure they are properly inflated. The optimum pressure for car tires is found in the vehicle manual. Using under-inflated tires can make it difficult to drive the car and at the same time increase fuel consumption and tailpipe emissions.

–Don’t overload your car: The heavier the car, the more power it will need to move, so a good advice is to remove anything you do not need for the trip from the car. Carrying heavy items unnecessarily can increase your carbon footprint and cause wear and tear on your vehicle. Roof racks cause drag that can significantly increase carbon emissions. If you are not using the roof rack, or could carry those items inside your car, remove the roof rack from the car. This helps you increase the overall efficiency of your car during a trip.

–Use cruising speed: On long trips, if you can, use the cruise speed. By letting the car do the job, some rough actions like acceleration are reduced. A constant speed is much more efficient from the point of view of fuel consumption than a regular change of speed.

–Always drive with the windows closed: While it can be nice to drive with the windows down, at high speeds this has a big impact on the car’s emissions. The lowered windows increase drag and to combat this the car will use more fuel and therefore produce more carbon emissions.

–Check your car: Making sure the car is in perfect shape will help make it as efficient as possible. Small problems could become bigger problems that can cause the car to use more fuel than necessary.