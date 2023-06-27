The heat wave may be over, for the moment, or it may all be a hoax. With climate change we no longer know how the next week will go. But what you should know is how to protect your technological devices to prevent them from stopping working due to overheating in these temperatures.

If you have ever read the manual for your smartphone, you will have noticed that the most popular manufacturers warn that their devices are made to work in temperatures between 0 and 35 degrees Celsius. Once outside of this range, appliances may work a little differently to try to dissipate heat and keep running. This ranges from reduced performance to shutting down completely.

To avoid problems and keep your device working, you will have to make some sacrifices, such as stop playing applications that place excessive demands on the device, use a fast charger or even a case that does not allow the heat generated by your phone to escape well. Below we give you more tips to prevent you from having your device active all day.

Do not use your phone exposing it to direct sunlight.

When exposed to the sun, phones increase the brightness to the maximum and that raises the temperature of the device quickly. Look for a shadow or go somewhere to check your phone, or wait until you arrive at your destination to do so.

Don’t leave your phone in the car

What do you feel when you get into your car when you leave it parked under the sun’s rays after a long time? Imagine what that can do to your phone. Same reason why you should never leave children or pets inside the car during the day, let alone under the sun’s rays on an extremely hot day.

Do not play demanding video games or watch videos in high resolutions

You don’t need to be exposed to the sun’s rays to know that the temperature of your device is going to rise if you play something like call of duty or play 4K videos. Take the test, play at home and see how your phone gets extremely hot without even being exposed to the sun.

take off the casing

We do know that part of having a phone is customizing it with a curiously designed case, but this prevents the device from dissipating heat as designed. Just be careful not to drop it.

Be careful when charging the battery

When you charge your phone, it will always get hotter, and it will get even hotter if you use a fast charging charger. If possible, place your phone on a cool or non-heat-trapping surface like a sweatshirt or cloth. Don’t even think about leaving it charging where the sun hits it.

Limit its use

Try to use your phone a little less, the battery will last longer and you will avoid situations that increase its temperature.

Via: hypertextual