As a large part of daily life was moved to virtual mode due to the pandemic, 2.0 crimes do not stop growing. Is that attentive to the massive use of online services, hackers increasingly catch their victims.

In terms of cybersecurity, a lot was said about Zoom’s fragility, or the importance of keeping your guard up in digital banking services. But little is debated about online videogames, platforms where there are real information of the gamers (names, ID) and even credit card data.

Some data. From January to April of last year (that is, from the absence of the pandemic to its confirmation and subsequent confinement of people) malicious sites targeting gamers grew by 54%. That is, websites or apps where they promise tricks, for example, and actually clicking there will download a program capable of stealing keys or spying on the system.

Continuing with the figures, the 12% of gamers globally were victims of identity theft (theft of data, from name to credit card numbers). The data comes from a survey commissioned by the security company Kaspersky and conducted by Savanta among 5,031 players from 17 countries, including Argentina.

In addition, phishing grew 45%. These are emails where, for example, they affirm that the keys of Steam-type platforms are compromised, and in reality, they seek to steal them.

On the other hand, Nintendo recognized in the middle of the pandemic 300,000 unidentified accesses to the accounts of its users. The compromised Nintendo Network ID (NNID) accounts exposed users’ names, birthdays, and email addresses. Some reported that their credit cards were used.

Finally, there is a top three video games that most engage their fans: Minecraft, Counter-Strike (yes, still) and The Witcher 3. “These games are the most chosen or summoned to hack. For example, offering cheats (tricks to win an easier game) and you are actually downloading malware ”, adds Santiago Pontiroli, security analyst at Kaspersky Lab.

Minecraft users can also fall victim to a new mode of deception, fleeceware, an application that offers new skins, colorful wallpapers or modifications to the game, but charges users hundreds of dollars a month disproportionately. The cybersecurity company Avast reported on seven of these apps last November alone.

Minecreaft, one of the most summoned by cybercriminals to attack.

Fleeceware is a relatively new category of cybercrime which offers users an attractive service, usually for a short, free trial period of a few days. After that, the app will automatically and subtly start charging excessive costs, until $ 30 dollars per week. The scammers hope that the user will forget about the installed application and its brief test, or that they will not realize the real cost of the subscription.

Whoever has installed an app that may be malicious software, must not only uninstall it, they also have to cancel the subscription directly in the Play Store (Play Store-Menu in the upper left corner-Subscription).

However, to continue playing online without being easy prey for hackers, it is good to raise your guard and take some precautions.

What to do

-Must have watch out for free trials of less than a week. “Applications that offer free trials for very short periods should be handled with caution. You have to make sure the app is worth the fee, ”advises Jakub Vávra, Threat Analyst at Avast.

-Read the fine print. A closer look will likely reveal the true price of the app. “You have to pay close attention to the Purchases sections within the application. Even if it is a free trial, as there may be automatic charges thereafter, ”Vávra sums up.

–Use a different password for each service and games. As always, they are difficult to remember and include uppercase, lowercase and numbers. To facilitate the task of using different passwords, you can use a key manager, which remembers them for you. Keeper and KeePassXC are some of them.

-Enable the double authentication in all services, to better protect accounts.

– ”Something very common is to leave the check mark in the box ‘remember card’, and the truth is that it is an unnecessary risk to leave the card number there loaded for months or years. It is better to put the card numbers again every time you are going to renew the subscription, for example in the online service of PlayStation ”, says Pontiroli.

–Avoid downloading tools that modify the game. Video game companies “already hire people from anti-cheating systems,” adds Pontiroli.

