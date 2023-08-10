The laptops They have revolutionized the way we work by giving us the freedom to perform tasks from anywhere without being limited by cables. However, despite this convenience, degradation of the battery it is a reality we face. As time passes, the batteries of the laptops they tend to last less and charge more slowly, which can be a frustrating experience. Here are some tips to extend the life of the battery from your laptop and keep it running efficiently:

Close Background Programs: Many programs continue to run in the background even when we’re not actively using them. This consumes system resources and therefore more power than the battery. By closing unnecessary programs, we free up resources and reduce power consumption, which contributes to longer battery life. battery.

Using Energy Saving Mode: Most operating systems offer a power saving mode that automatically adjusts various system parameters to minimize power consumption. These settings include slowing down the processor, lowering screen brightness, and monitoring hard drive activity. Whenever you don’t need maximum performance, activating this mode can significantly extend the duration of the battery.

Turn off WiFi and Bluetooth when not in use: Both WiFi and Bluetooth continue to search for connections when enabled, constantly consuming power. Turning these features off when you’re not using them can prevent unnecessary energy use and therefore increase the life of your device. battery.

Hibernation mode vs. Sleep mode: Although both modes allow you to suspend the system and save power, hibernation mode is more efficient in terms of battery. When hibernation mode is activated, the system saves the current state to the hard drive and shuts down completely. This prevents the battery slowly exhausted as it happens in sleep mode, where the system continues to use a minimum of power to maintain the state in memory.

Reduce Screen Brightness: The screen is one of the components that consumes the most energy in a laptop. Lowering the screen brightness to a comfortable but lower level can have a significant impact on battery life. battery. Adjusting the brightness based on lighting conditions and your personal preferences can help conserve energy in your home. battery.

In short, while the laptops give us the flexibility to work from anywhere, it’s important to be aware of habits that can shorten the life of your battery. By following these tips for efficient use, you will be able to prolong the duration of the battery from your laptop and enjoy a freer and more productive experience.

Via: Expansion

Author’s note: We hope these tips will help you to extend the battery life of your laptop, some are very obvious but it is good to keep them in mind or read them to remember them.