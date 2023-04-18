Fuel consumption is a common concern for all vehicle owners, as it not only affects our budget, but also contributes to environmental pollution.

If you have noticed that the consumption of your car is higher than you had budgeted, don’t worry, here we explain how to identify this problem and some of its most common causes so you can take action and resolve it.

How to identify excessive consumption?

The first step in solving the excessive fuel consumption problem is to identify it. Cars have standardized fuel consumption for different types of use, such as city, highway, and mixed conditions.

This standard performance, together with the consumption that you have experienced in your vehicle during its time of use, can be the best indicator to identify if your car is consuming more fuel than normal. Any significant variation in consumption should catch your eye and require further investigation.

What can be generating this?

There are several factors that may be contributing to excessive fuel consumption in your car. Here we present the most common causes of this phenomenon.

Bad driving behaviors

The way we drive can have a big impact on our vehicle’s fuel economy. Driving at high speeds, keeping the revs too high or too low, repetitive short-duration city trips, and excessive use of the clutch are all behaviors that can decrease your car’s gas mileage. It is important to be aware of our actions behind the wheel and adopt efficient driving to reduce fuel consumption.

damaged tank cap

Although it may seem obvious, a bad gas tank cap can cause gasoline vapor to leak, increasing fuel consumption. Fuel is a liquid that easily evaporates, even at room temperature, so it is important to ensure that the tank cap is in good condition to avoid unnecessary fuel loss.

low tire pressure

Proper tire pressure is crucial to your vehicle’s fuel economy. Low air pressure in the tires increases the contact surface between the car and the pavement, which results in energy losses due to friction and, consequently, in higher fuel consumption. It is important to regularly check tire pressure and keep it within the manufacturer’s recommended levels.

The fuel pump is a key component in our vehicle’s fuel system. Its function is to drive fuel from the tank to the engine. However, if the fuel pump is not working properly, it can lead to inefficient fuel distribution, which directly affects the performance of the car. It is important to keep the fuel pump in good condition and replace it in case of detecting problems.

Dirt in the fuel filter

The fuel filter is responsible for retaining the impurities present in the gasoline before it enters the engine. However, over time, this filter can accumulate a large amount of dirt, which decreases the flow of fuel to the engine. This can result in a loss of power and increased fuel consumption. Therefore, it is important to regularly check and replace the fuel filter to maintain optimum engine performance.

Oil in bad condition

Engine oil is essential for the lubrication of the internal parts of the engine. If the oil does not have the correct viscosity or is out of date, the engine parts can consume more energy for their normal movement, which results in higher fuel consumption. It is crucial to follow the manufacturer’s recommendations regarding the type of oil and change intervals to ensure optimum engine performance and lower fuel consumption.

Spark plugs are essential components in the engine’s combustion process. If the spark plugs are worn or bad, they may require more fuel to generate the explosion necessary for engine movement. It is important to regularly check and replace spark plugs according to the manufacturer’s recommendations to maintain proper engine performance and lower fuel economy.

Injector problems

The injectors are responsible for distributing the fuel evenly within the engine, ensuring proper mixing with the air. If the injectors are damaged or dirty, they can cause a decrease in engine performance, even reaching a 20% loss of efficiency in fuel consumption. Therefore, it is important to clean or replace injectors on a regular basis to ensure optimal engine performance and lower fuel consumption.