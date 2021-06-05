In light of the high temperature and the accompanying dryness, everyone should follow preventive measures to maintain eye health and avoid many of the damages caused by exposure to sunlight.

Among the most important preventive measures and measures that help maintain eye health and reduce the risk of eye redness and infections, Dr. Awni Abdel Haq, a consultant ophthalmologist, says there are several tips we offer to adults and children alike, especially those who suffer from allergies or have health problems in the eyes, as well as people who have to Their work or sports conditions are exposed to long exposure to the sun. According to Al-Ahram Gate. Among these tips:

Use sunglasses with full UV protection lensesBecause exposure to sunlight would cause severe burns to the surface of the eye, accompanied by severe pain, and some may even suffer from itching and redness.

Perform a regular eye examinationIt is necessary to conduct a periodic eye examination, and this should be at the beginning of the summer, especially if you suffer from vision problems, to prevent complications and for early treatment.

Maintain personal hygiene: It is important to keep your eyes clean, use a clean personal towel to dry your face, and in case any cleanser, perfume or any chemical comes into contact with them, be sure to rinse them with water quickly, and in case of redness, do not hesitate to consult a doctor and do not touch them except in the case of hand hygiene.

Contact lens careIf you use contact lenses, you should take care of them, clean them and use the solution designated for that, and refer to the doctor in case your eyes suffer from redness or infections because of them.

Wear safety glasses when you need themFor swimming enthusiasts, it is necessary to wear swimming goggles to contain the swimming pool, which may cause eye infections, and some neglect that when practicing some other activities such as jogging, eye injuries may occur, and therefore we advise the need to wear protective glasses.

Avoid dehydration: Prolonged exposure to the sun may cause dry eyes due to the increased rate of tear evaporation. Therefore, eye drops intended to keep the eyes moist must be used.

Don’t strain your eyesLeave your eyes enough opportunity to rest. If you are one of those whose work forces them to sit for a long time in front of computer screens, refrain from staring at the mobile screen after work until enough time has passed, and it is also necessary to give it time to rest by looking at the void, even for a few seconds from time to time. Studies recommend focusing your gaze for about 20 seconds and then turning your gaze at a distance of no less than 20 meters for a period of more than 30 seconds, with the aim of achieving eye muscle comfort and avoiding dry eyes.

There are also several factors that have an indirect relationship with the eyes, but they are necessary, foremost of which is healthy food based on fruits and vegetables and the number of sufficient hours of sleep.