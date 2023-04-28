He breakfast is the perfect opportunity to prepare for success in weight loss. Nutrition experts The Nutrition Twins, Tammy Lakatos Shames, RD, CDN, CFT and Lyssie Lakatos, RD, CDN, CFT, point out that how you start your day sets the tone for the rest of your day.

Therefore, eating a healthy breakfast can inspire and motivate you to maintain healthy habits throughout the day. To help curb cravings and lose weight, The Nutrition Twins share seven recommended breakfast habits to adopt effectively.

The first habit is to stay away from foods with refined sugarsuch as cinnamon rolls, iced donuts, and chocolate croissants.

Added sugar causes blood sugar to spike and energy levels to drop, which can lead to unhealthy cravings for the rest of the day.

Another key habit is to eat breakfast at the same time every day.. Sticking to a meal schedule can help control cravings and lose weight. For example, waiting an extra hour to eat if you know eating breakfast too early will leave you hungry by mid-morning, or always eating breakfast at the earliest time that suits you if you know waiting too long will leave you feeling insatiable for the rest of the day.

Besides, foods high in salt should be avoided as they can increase appetite. Salty foods like crackers, bacon, sausage, muffins, croissants, and cheese are high in calories and fat.

Including a solid protein source at breakfast is also important. Protein can help decrease body fat, preserve your supply of lean muscle, and keep you satisfied. Protein slows digestion and helps keep blood sugar levels stable. Eggs, cottage cheese, Greek yogurt, salmon, and tofu are all excellent solid sources of protein to add to breakfast.

Finally, experts recommend drinking a minimum of two glasses of water just before breakfast. This will alleviate hunger, so you’ll be less likely to crave unhealthy foods due to hunger.

Plus, water helps deliver nutrients and oxygen to your brain and muscles, helping you feel refreshed and energized, so you won’t experience cravings for sugar and refined carbohydrates.