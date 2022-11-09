Experts in personal finances suggest keeping track of our expenses and under no circumstances spend more than you earn. This seems like a logical and easy advice to follow, however, there are those who tend to spend excessively, without thinking about the future or very aware that they should not do it, but without being able to avoid it. This type of behavior is called financial anxiety or also financial disorder syndrome.

What happens is that the person feels need to spend money. We could equate it to the same need of an addict, who despite having logical arguments and knowing that his addiction hurts him, still falls on her because the anxiety is very great. Can financial disorder syndrome be controlled?

Here are some tips that can help you control the anxiety of spending moneyor overcome it:

We can’t fix the problem if we deny it, so the first step is to admit that something is wrong with us and we need to change. Saying it out loud will help you feel better, and start working on it, you can also write it down. The important thing is that you identify and recognize it.

There are those who have the ease of keeping their finances in order without elaborate plans, but others have to specify all their expenses. We recommend that you begin to be very meticulous and write down everything you spend vs. what you earn. This will allow you to have a complete overview of your finances, and you will be able to realize which expenses you should reduce or eliminate.

Learn about personal finance

Knowledge is the best weapon of all. Give yourself the opportunity to learn about personal finance, read articles on the subject, or books, get close to those people you know who manage their finances in an organized way. Learn, learn, learn.

Go with you to do your shopping

If you are afraid of not having self-control, while you continue working on it, it is valid that you ask for a company to make your purchases, or even ask a person you totally trust to help you control your budget. Little by little, you will get used to doing it yourself.

Seek psychological support

If you do not feel capable of achieving this without good psychological support, then approach a psychologist who can guide you. Financial disorder syndrome or financial anxiety can sometimes hide other reasons, if you know its origins, you can get rid of them.

We recommend you read:

congratulate yourself! Every time you have a breakthrough, celebrate it! (without spending money, of course). Acknowledge all that you have advanced, so you will have motivation to continue forward.