A good WiFi connection in homes became an essential requirement in times of pandemic. The rise of telecommuting, distance education, and the use of digital content platforms as a vital part of entertainment have made the internet a staple commodity.

Wi-Fi is the preferred connection method for users, as evidenced by the fact that 50% of the world’s internet traffic occurs via WiFi.

The first step to have a good connection is that the internet connection that the user hires is also a good one. The minimum to hold several phones and a computer is 15 MB.

To take advantage of streaming content in ultra high definition (UHDV), playing online games and downloading large files, the indicated thing is to opt for a speed of 50MB.

Experts recommend checking if there is coverage at home to install fiber optics, since this technology is generally much faster than ADSL.

The number of megabytes determines the strength of the connection.

In addition, fiber optics often offer symmetric speeds – an upload speed equivalent to the download speed– which is also “a huge advantage” over ADSL.

In this context, the experts from the Devolo company, who designed a system that uses the electrical network to transmit the signal, offer a series of tips to get the most out of it.

The first step, before taking any action, is consult technical service to ensure there is no problem on the line.

The router key

The router is the linchpin of any connection.

For many users, the problem is often the scope of the ‘router’. This is easily detected if the WiFi is too slow or the signal is constantly losing or very weak.

When this happens it is important to check where this device is located since many times he is far away in a corner, behind some piece of furniture or object or even in the basement.

To avoid these problems, the ideal is place it in a central space of the house and in a low elevated position so that the signal is distributed to all corners of the house.

It is also important to avoid is blocked by other objects in front of or around him.

In case the ‘router’ has antennas, these can be oriented at different angles to improve reception.

Experts explain that if the router is old, it is best to replace it, taking into account the following criteria:

The new model should support the WiFi 5 standard (WiFi ac), although there is also the 6, which is faster than the previous version (WiFi 4, WiFi n).

Another element to consider is the band: it is better to opt for the 5 GHz one, since the 2.4 GHz is overloaded.a in many urban areas.

However, it must also be taken into account if the devices that are used at home -such as the smartphone, notebook or tablet- are compatible with the WiFi 5 standard, otherwise they will not work with these receivers.

Save obstacles

Devolo adapters transmit the Internet signal through the electrical current (Powerline technology) of every home. With a devolo starter kit, you can amplify the signal to all environments

In many homes there are obstacles such as walls, ceilings or separations between different rooms that hinder the connection between the ‘router’ and the WiFi receivers.

The problem with these obstacles is that the signal slows down and the connection is slower and of poorer quality, even being completely lost. To solve this in short distances it is best to use a WiFi repeater.

Nevertheless, in the case of large houses or greater distances it is not suitable to use repeaters, having for this other solutions that are more efficient, such as Powerline adapters.

The key to these devices is that they use the house’s own electrical circuit as if it were an extensive data cable.

In this way, obstacles such as the walls and ceilings disappear. “In addition, its installation is very simple, just plug in the adapter, wait and go “, detail the experts.

To find the perfect adapter, there are different options depending on the size of the home that will give the perfect solution, suitable for the space.

SL