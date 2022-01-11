Some suffer from the double chin problem as a result of several reasons, including excess fat in the body, as well as it is a result of aging, according to the health website “Web Medicine”.

The site “goodto” says that this problem is faced by men and women of all ages, noting that some cases are linked to genetic factors.

In order to get rid of this problem, there are many exercises that must be done to strengthen the neck muscles and tighten the skin, in order to reduce the appearance of the double chin problem. Several exercises are recommended in this context, including:

Clavicle exercise: Put your fingertips on the collarbone, raise your chin towards the ceiling and press your fingers until the neck muscles are stretched, and the exercise continues each time for 5 seconds at the top before returning to the center of the neck, and repeat it 5 times.

hand grip exercisePut your fist under your chin, and slowly open and close your mouth. Resist this movement with the fist under the chin, which leads to the movement of the neck muscles, and repeat the exercise 5 times.

Oral exerciseOpen your mouth firmly and stick out your tongue until you feel your jaw muscles working, and repeat this 5 times.

Face exercise: Lift your face up and look at the ceiling for a few seconds. This should continue to the point where you feel a stretch in your neck.