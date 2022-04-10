Google is one of the most used search engines in the world. The company managed to be one of the most common tools, but there are tricks that some people do not know and that can help the user find what he needs more easily.

The double quotes (”) is one of the ways we have to tell Google to search for that exact term. By putting several words between double quotes, the search engine will show only the results that include exactly those two words together, avoiding showing the results in which only one of the two words appears.

Using hyphens (-) will exclude the term after the hyphen from the search. Another method is used for synonyms and is with the use of the tilde (~). When used in front of a term, the search results will also search for synonyms of that word.

Sometimes it is necessary to search for a word within a website, for this you can use ‘site:’. You have to put the word you want to search for followed by ‘site:’ and, without leaving a space, the URL of the web page where you want to find the word.

The vertical bar (|) is one of the tools that Google offers to search for two terms separately, but not both at the same time. The search engine also has another option and that is to use ‘or’ between the two terms, so that it returns the results where the words appear, although not both at the same time. It can be said that this way of searching is the opposite of double quotes, where the two terms are searched for together and not separately.

Google also has a way to search for terms between two numbers. If a colon (..) is used between two figures, the results that appear will be found between those numbers. It also allows you to search for news related to a place, for this, next to the term you put ‘location:’ followed by a city or a country.

Google is the most powerful tool in the world But most people don’t know how to realize their full potential. That’s why I’m going to give you 8 tips to search on Google that you probably don’t know 👇 [ H I L O ] 💀 WILD 💀 (@Sdesalvaje) April 4, 2022

There are times when we search for a file extension directly on Google, either, for example, because we are more interested in a PDF than another type of format. To do this, the browser allows you to use the ‘filetype:’ tool. You have to put the file extension, without a space, after the colon, so that the browser shows only the files of that type.