It is obvious that we have depended heavily on the mobile for a long time and an unexpected breakdown can cause us a work or simply personal mishap. Thus, the Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) carried out a study through the Barometer of premature obsolescence in mobile phones, in which it was deduced that 60% of breakdowns occur before 2 years and a “disturbing” 29 % of the problems happen between 2 and 3 years, that is, when the mobile warranty has expired.

Likewise, among the most frequent breakdowns are setbacks related to the battery, since the charging connector can swell or be damaged; the screen, which can be broken; speaker and microphone failures; SIM or memory card reading failure, etc. In addition, the OCU points out that only 6% of those surveyed try to repair the mobile phone by themselves, with which it can be concluded that the majority of people do not dare to take the step. For this reason, the organization sends a series of tips for those people whose mobiles are no longer under warranty, are happy with their performance and, therefore, want to be encouraged to repair them.

1. Prepare the necessary tools



The tool kit that is needed is very special, since they have to be the right ones. An item of 35 euros is estimated for a good set of instruments, to which the part to be changed must be added later. Among the most common for repairing mobile phones are the Phillips PH00 (or PH000) screwdriver, Apple screwdriver, 5-point screwdriver, mini levers or ‘spudger’, opening spatulas, guitar picks or nails, suction cup, tweezers or precision pliers and bag of heating gel.

2. Locate the part replacement



The parts will have to be purchased online or at a repair shop, as manufacturers do not usually sell them. Likewise, if you cannot see the part’s identification number, you will have to search the web, according to its technical parameters. An illuminating example can be the battery: for it the voltage, its capacity, the power and the type of connector would be used, and terms such as ‘spare parts’ or ‘replacement’ should be used in the search engine: ‘iPhone 7.1960 mAh 3 battery replacement .8v, 7.4 w/h’.

3. Find the manual to replace that part



You can find specific videos on YouTube of other people who have repaired the same fault you are looking for, while the manufacturers, as has already been explained, have no interest in providing this type of information. However, some brands such as Apple or Samsung offer repair programs.

4. Open your device



The last step is the most important and complicated of the entire process, since we are going to proceed to open the entrails of the mobile. Therefore, make sure to properly label the parts that are removed and write down the steps followed, in order to facilitate later assembly. The OCU admits that its experts have taken 40 minutes to replace a battery and another 20 to change a screen, so it is logical to think that the first time a user performs this type of task it takes twice as long.

Complex process: change the battery



That most mobile phones today have an integrated battery is the fundamental problem to be able to change it, since the right tools are needed. Also, by removing the elements that allow the back cover to be opened and the battery to be removed, the battery can better fit the internal design of the device to increase its capacity without increasing the size of the phone. In addition, being hermetic, damage due to external agents, such as dust, humidity, etc., is better prevented. But this makes it difficult to remove the battery, because if it is punctured it can explode.

This may be the reason why the batteries are fixed with glue and require heat to remove their adhesive, through a heat gel bag, or the use of sharp tools to lift them. Instead, other models have a thin tab between the battery and the surface to which it is glued, the end of which can be removed to separate the adhesive layer, but it will have to be replaced at the same time as the battery, according to the OCU.