Problems like sudden lowered blood pressure and dizziness or vertigo can occur anytime and with anyone. But the biggest question is, what should be the first thing to be done in this situation? Come, know the answer to this question…

What to do immediately after taking BP

-If suddenly a person’s BP gets low and he starts feeling dizzy, feels tingling in the face, trembles hands and feet. So first of all, give him an electric solution or sugar salt water. Will benefit immediately.

If lemonade and electrolyte solution are not available, you can also drink coffee in case of dizziness. This will also help in increasing your blood sugar level.

-If none of these is possible, eat anything sweet or salty immediately. This will also help to handle your falling blood pressure.

What to do if you have BP

What to do on a regular basis?

-Now it comes to those people, who often have the problem of low blood pressure. So how can they control their problem? In this regard, doctors say that the problem of low BP can be controlled based on its regular diet.

– Those who have the problem of low BP, they should increase the amount of things in their food which helps in maintaining the balance of blood pressure. Such as foods rich in iron. These include banana, makhana, papaya, radish, spinach etc.

Some special exercises are also helpful

– It is not that blood pressure can be controlled only by maintaining diet. Rather, it is very important to be physically active for this. People who regularly do physical activities have better blood flow in their body than those who do not.

For this, you must walk for a few hours every day. If you are in a seating job, along with regular yoga and exercise, take a 5 minute break every 45 minutes during work and stretch the body. Such stretching is helpful in maintaining blood flow.

