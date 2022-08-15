You know that you have been wanting to do it for years, and the market exists, but you do not know how to choose, so we help you.

CRT televisions and monitors have experienced a modest but steady resurgence in recent years thanks to waves of retro nostalgia, both music and video. aesthetic like video gamesbut there is a clear difference between those days when you played Doom at 320×200 and now, and it is that before it was your parents who had chosen the monitor, and now it is you who has to unravel the secrets, the advantages and the disadvantages of each model.

A few days ago we were talking about how it was a good time to consider buying a new monitor, since the technologies had already matured and the prices had been established. What do you tell us if we tell you that something similar has happened with CRTs? Voucher, the technologies are still what they werebut the good thing is that now we have more perspective that has made us wise people and aware of what we can demand of these pieces that they deserve to be usedand not collected.

Tips for choosing a good CRT monitor

Who would buy a CRT in 2022?

Let’s see, to begin with, a little respect, that we speak of the golden past of many people. To continue, read carefully, because although these screens do not make you nostalgic, they have plenty of reasons to do a gap between the current. It’s like it happened with vinyl and the arrival of CDs and digital music, but in this case it was switched to LCD panels. However, in the case of CRTs the advantages are:

They tend to show a higher contrast ratio .



. Their soda rates they are also usually larger than in LCDs.



they are also usually larger than in LCDs. The contents designed for those screens they look better in themboth for the resolutions and for the characteristics of color, lights and shadows.

They tell me that the Sony are good, is that right?

Try not to get obsessed with a specific model, not even with a brandbecause although the market is still rich in quantity and variety, we are still talking about discontinued products, then it can be difficult to get exactly what you are looking for, or have to spend more. Now, you can get familiar with some of the best brands to start scramble the results a bit that appear on the sale pages.

Effectively, Sony and its Trinitron are the best of these screens, and on top of that they were manufactured in good quantities, they last and are easy to recognize and find (both the screens and the spare parts, beware). Also you may be interested in Mitsubishi, Hitachi, LaCie, NEC, Iiyama and Eizo. Of course, do not rule out the assemblers of complete equipment (Dell, HP or Compaq), because they were not manufacturers, but used those of those that we have mentioned and put their own brand on them. In this case you will have to investigate or even launch yourself to buy following your intuition.

Is an old monitor really worth it?

Let’s refine a bit. Regardless of the state of conservation, like any electronic device in evolution CRT TVs got better over time. In this way, even if you found one from 30 years ago in excellent condition, surely the size of the screen, the resolution or the refresh rate will not convince you. That’s why you should try to narrow your search fork to those screens manufactured around the 2000s (highest since the late 1990s).

This is the way to make sure you keep the user experience intactbut also adding the advantages accumulated over the years in terms of image quality and definition, as well as extras such as the existence of on-screen menus to fine-tune the image. You can trust what the vendors say, but this class of peripherals used to clearly indicate the year of manufacture on visible stickers.

I’m looking for a 27-inch one, right?

For the car unless you want the table to split in half. Cathode ray monitors are very heavy peripherals. Think that apart from the internal components and the structure, the screen itself is glass. With this, we could comfortably stay between 15 and 21 inches. Sony even made a 24-inch monitor (and even a 16:9 aspect ratio), but for reference, a 21-inch one can already weigh almost 30 kilos.

Obviously, you are going to have to do a regression exercise and settle for what was before, although you are not going to go down to 15 inches unless you want a completely retro experience to feel like the 80s. No, the ideal point is 19 inches, apart from all the variables that we have mentioned, because they are very easily found. Of course, if you see it complicated, surely it will be even easier to get a 17-inch CRT.

And the resolution? I guess 640×480…

Don’t you believe! The concept of resolution works very differently than in LCDs. While today’s panels have physical pixels, in the case of cathode ray displays what we see is an analog projection. Therefore, they can technically increase or decrease these metrics at will. However, we can speak of a “recommended resolution” by the manufacturer. For example, looking for the Mitsubishi Diamond Plus 73, which is the last one we had at home, we find these resolutions:

640 x 480 @60 to 120Hz



800 x 600 @55 to 110Hz



832 x 624 @55 to 105Hz



1024 x768 @55 to 87Hz



1280 x 1024 @55 to 66Hz

The highest resolution tends to be the finest without losing image precision, obviously, but the most important thing ends up being the use that you give to the screen. If you dedicate yourself to play 90s games on windows 95most likely 1024×768 will suffice, but if you jump to XP you might be interested in even higher resolutions as you can find in newer models, like the 1600×1200. You could upload more, but always within what the dot pitch of the monitor marks (in two paragraphs we talk about this concept).

Are there CRTs with better refresh rates?

As we have just seen, this type of monitor is compatible with a wide variety of resolutions and refresh rates, but always balancing these two magnitudes. That is, the higher the resolution, the better the Hz, and vice versa. Yes, we can talk about 75 Hz in the most modern models, with 200Hz maximum if we lower the resolution to the minimum, but the interesting thing is that they go more or less hand in hand.

You shouldn’t obsess over these numbers anyway, since the way images are displayed on these screens, what you see always seems much more fluid. On the other hand, in the case of the latest models, it is very easy to find wide resolutions with a minimum of 75 Hz.

What is this dot pitch?

the dot pitch either pixel pitch indicates “the distance between the phosphor dots or between LCD eyebrows of the same color of adjacent pixels”. This feature is important, because it is the one that actually determines the sharpness of the image (it’s what ensures that a 640×480 projection looks just as fine as a 1280×1024 projection), and it is measured in millimeters. Screens with a dot pitch 0.28 mm or less, with a sweet spot between 0.24 and 0.21 mm. Yes, there are those with an even shorter distance, but they are more scarce peripherals.

CRT Technologies: Shadow Mask or Aperture Grid?

As soon as you inform yourself about this kind of screens, you will begin to read about the shadow masks and aperture grilles, and you will ask yourself which one is better. There are two methods to make sure the electrons stay where they should, but the second came later and usually has some very attractive advantages.

While the shadow mask is a metal plate with tiny, regularly spaced holes, the aperture grille is presented in the form of vertical threads that cover the entire screen. It was a technology patented by Sony for its Trinitronand although the patent expired almost 20 years ago, there are other brands that have gone to great lengths to make up for the shortcomings of shadow masks.

To get to the specifics, the best thing about aperture grilles is that they block less light, so the image is much more colorful and bright. Speaking especially of CRT monitors, this second option is much more suitable for flat screens. Now, if you can find the more evolved versions of shadow maskssuch as those found in the Hitachi ErgoFlat or NEC ChromaClear, you will have very good image quality, but it is best to focus on more popular models, but with a grid.

Are curved or flat screens better?

When you think of a CRT, surely Can you imagine a pantallote of convex glass. This feature was needed to overcome some of the cathode ray problems, but by the mid-1990s, manufacturers found methods to make flat versions that, since by the 2000s they dominated the market. In this case we are not going to talk about an absolute truth to decide what is better: if you prefer the feeling of looking at a curved CRTgo for it, but if your thing is the flat screen or if you are going to use more modern software, do not hesitate.

How do I connect it?

Do you remember the VGA connectors? Exactly, most CRT monitors connect to these analog inputs. That is, if you want to connect your modern equipment, you are going to need a HDMI or DisplayPort to VGA converter. These are adapters that are powered on the one hand and have a maximum resolution/Hz on the other. In other words, make sure you investigate well what monitor you have and spare no expense, as the cheapest ones can leave you in the lurch.

The other connectors that can be seen are the DVI or even the composite video cables (in the case of older monitors like the Commodore 1701 or 1702), but the idea is that you’ll need to get a digital-to-analog converter anyway.

Where can I buy them?

Evidently, you are not going to go to PcComponentes to look for CRT monitors. Your field of action should be that of second-hand stores, and in this regard you should open your minds quite a bit and above all learn to search. On the one hand, you have online options like Wallapop (especially) or Milanuncios, which will cover more local ads; eBay or Etsy, if you want to expand to international sellers; and then others to go in person and comb the stock from time to time, like could be a Cash Converters. Obviously, this alternative will require good luck and a lot of nose to know what you are seeing.

Of course, when searching, we give you some advice:

Whenever there is a choice, try try the monitor before you buy especially if the price is high.



especially if the price is high. don’t be lazy search in person . You never know what you may find.



. You never know what you may find. If you order remote display, don’t skimp on shipping that you can have scares.



that you can have scares. Cheer up to ask friends and acquaintances or through networks, that sometimes family members have lost jewelry that they want to get rid of.



or through networks, that sometimes family members have lost jewelry that they want to get rid of. Good luck.

Images | lorenzo herrera, JD X, Moritz Mentges (on Unsplash)

More about: TV, CRT and Monitor.