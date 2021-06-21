During the confinement, online purchases increased considerably, but there are still many who distrust this way of purchasing products. With this boom of online shopping There are also more associated irregularities, such as the arrival of orders being delayed, problems with returns, products very different from what was offered online or orders that never arrive.

With the boom in online sales, offers and promotions on the internet rise. During June 21 and 22 Amazon celebrates its ‘Prime Day’, which will include discounts on many brand products. PC Components’ ‘PcDays’ are also held between June 20 and 27. In addition, the date of the summer sales where it is estimated that in the coming weeks ‘online’ commerce will be more protagonist than ever and that it will follow a trend similar to that of the January sales. With this greater number of online purchases, fraud attempts are also increasing, this type of scams were already observed last year during the confinement. To avoid these setbacks, it is advisable to follow a series of tips when making a safe purchase online.

Preventive measures according to Incibe



According to him National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe), to make online purchases safely, it is essential that the device used is properly configured and protected in order to avoid misconfiguration or a malware infection that allows the data exchanged between the user and the online store to be compromised.

Incibe recommends some of the measures for preventive protection, What install an antivirus tool and analyze the device before making the transaction to detect possible threats. If the device is infected, it can jeopardize the purchase itself and also the information associated with it.

It is recommended to confirm that the operating system of the device is updated with the latest version to prevent a security breach from allowing a cybercriminal to take your control. It is also important to review the installed programs and eliminate those that are not being used, the more apps you have, the more difficult it will be to keep the device updated. And above all, it must avoid using computers, tablets or public telephones or shared to make purchases online.

Tips to buy safely on the internet



1. Be wary of exorbitant offers and ‘urgencies’With the start of sales campaigns, the Internet fills with ads with ‘irresistible’ offers. Invest a few minutes before launching to buy to detect if what you have in front of you may be a fraud. You should check how much the same or similar product costs in other stores.

2. Review the purchase conditionsBefore completing the purchase process, we must know what the right to return consists of or if it involves any cost and how much. If the consumer purchases a product from a company within the European Union and if the purchase has been made online, they have the right to cancel and return the order within 14 days.

3. Never use a public WiFi network. It is important not to connect a device with which we are going to make purchases online with a public WiFi network, since access to bank data could be exposed and they could be at risk of being intercepted.

4. If the store is not known, look for information about it. All online stores must publicly display their full name, NIF, contact telephone, an email address and tax address. It is also recommended seek opinions from other users on the Internet.

5. Try to pay with an online payment card or payment gateways. The conditions of payment against reimbursement, by credit card or using trusted intermediaries such as Paypal are the safest ways. Don’t send cash or wire transfers to complete a purchase.

6. Https and padlock. At the moment in which we have to provide private information such as ID, name, address or bank details, for example, it must be verified that the website sends information using the secure communication protocol ‘https’ and do not put ‘http’. This can be found at the beginning of the URL or web page where the purchase is being made.

7. Keep evidence of the transaction. Once the purchase is made, it is always necessary to make sure of the transaction. Normally, once the purchase is made, they automatically send a confirmation email with all the purchase information. Make sure you have received the email before closing the pages.

8. Cyber ​​risk insurance. The pandemic has triggered the expansion of digitization and cyber attacks increased exponentially. It is increasingly common to find cyber risk insurance. These insurances offer coverage for the damages that they can claim.

9. Choose businesses with trusted stamps. Trust seals are badges that are provided to e-businesses to demonstrate their quality and security when selling online. To obtain this seal, the stores are evaluated to verify that they correctly comply with the criteria of security, privacy and consumer protection.